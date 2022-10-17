ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergie's night out! Duchess of York looks chic in all-black outfit as she attends the Andrew Martin Design Awards at the V&A Museum in London

By Eve Tawfick For Mailonline
 3 days ago

The Duchess of York looked svelte and chic as she rubbed shoulders with Made in Chelsea star Kimberly Martin at the Andrew Martin Design Awards tonight.

The awards, held at the V&A in London, are hosted by design house Andrew Martin and celebrates designers in their craft.

Sarah Ferguson, who celebrated her 63rd birthday on October 15, was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxGQl_0icg5Mc500
The Duchess looked smiley as she stood next to Made in Chelsea's Kimberly Garner, who looked polished in a grey trouser suit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZwu6_0icg5Mc500
Sarah, 63, looked slim in an all-black outfit and a sparkly black clutch complete with black tights and shows 

She wore a black dress cut above the knee and topped with a waistcoat, with a black blazer and short heeled ballet shoes.

The Duchess paired the outfit with gold jewellery and her signature strawberry-blonde locks were loose on her shoulders.

She was pictured alongside Sir Mark Weinberg, model Cara Delevingne's parents Charles and Pandora Delevingne and actress-turned-hotelier Anouska Hempel.

Also spotted at the V&A Museum was Princess Michael of Kent, who was pictured wearing a stunning jewel-coloured kimono over a cream jumper and black trousers.

The princess, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent and is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, beamed as she arrived at the awards.

She also appeared to present an award alongside Martin Waller, to Anouska Hempel, who picked up a lifetime achievement award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06J4hJ_0icg5Mc500
Princess Michael of Kent also appeared to present an award alongside Martin Waller, to Anouska Hempel, who picked up a lifetime achievement award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcTEU_0icg5Mc500
Princess Michael of Kent was also pictured attending the awards at the V&A wearing a jewel-coloured kimono
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLZgj_0icg5Mc500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XXpC_0icg5Mc500
Fergie mixed with Charles and Pandora Delevingne - model Cara's parents who were also at the awards  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWP5t_0icg5Mc500
Sarah Ferguson embraced actress turned hotelier Anouska Hempel at the awards, who was also wearing all black 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Nkn_0icg5Mc500
 Anouska Hempel wore a string of pearls with her black dress and looked stern next to the smiling Duchess 

On Saturday, Princess Eugenie has shared a touching birthday greeting with her 'dearest mumsy' Sarah Ferguson.

The 32-year-old royal took to Instagram to post the message to the Duchess of York, who turned 63 on October 15.

Eugenie shared a selection of candid images featuring her mother, and wrote a caption alongside them.

It said: 'Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!'

Meanwhile the royal marked her birthday on Instagram herself by sharing a series of heartwarming pictures of her snuggling up with the Queen's corgis - calling Muick and Sandy the 'present that keeps on giving'.

Earlier this month the mother-of-two gave an update on the two corgis she adopted following the death of the Queen in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYNUp_0icg5Mc500
Sarah leant on Sir Mark Wienberg as he cradled a drink and linked arms with him as the enjoyed the night at the V&A

The Duchess of York, 61, now cares for the two dogs, Muick and Sandy, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 62, at their Royal Lodge home near Windsor Castle.

Speaking at the recent Henley Literary Festival, the royal described taking care of the animals as a 'big honour', according to the Telegraph.

She added that Muick and Sandy are 'national treasures', noting that they have been well-trained, describing them as having been 'taught well'.

As Sarah and Andrew already shared five Norfolk terriers, the two corgis have had to integrate with them.

According to the Duchess: 'They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.'

The dogs were a gift to the Queen from Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was believed the pair had been walking the dogs in the months leading to the Queen's death.

