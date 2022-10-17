Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design Controls Sound Quality Noise Cancelation Battery Life The Verdict The wireless earbud space is starting to get crowded, but you can break down some of the competitors into a few different categories. There are budget-friendly brands like JLab and Anker, audio-focused companies like Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, and tech-first brands like Apple and Google. Bose occupies an odd place in the market, because they charge premium prices but aren’t an audiophile brand, and they’re not a tech brand, either. But their brand new QuietComfort Earbuds II are a reminder of what Bose does best; craft stylish products with a crowd-pleasing...

