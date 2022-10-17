Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are the new monthly amounts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are seeing a boost in their benefits this month. Monthly allotments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – increased by 12.5%, bringing the maximum benefit level for a household of four to $939, effective Oct. 1.
Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage
The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked. A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated. The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did
The state has distributed some 780,000 Relief Rebate checks, according to Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. Approximately $15 million in rebate checks were mailed but never cashed, Geisenberger said during a Monday meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was passed by the General Assembly in April and authorized one-time direct ... Read More
This is how Mass. plans to send tax refunds to households next month
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
delawarepublic.org
Superior Court judge orders state to pause switch to Medicare Advantage Plan for retirees
A Superior Court judge sided with retired state employees in a Wednesday ruling ordering Delaware to pause plans to transfer 30,000 retirees from standard Medicare plans to Medicare Advantage. The ruling comes after the retiree advocacy group RISE Delaware sued the state’s State Employee Benefits Commission (SEBC) and other state...
State: $677M surplus projected for 2024, but recession looms
Delaware economic experts on Monday predicted a budget surplus of $667.1 million for fiscal year 2024, but warned the state is likely already in a recession that could affect that forecast. During the meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, revenue officials said they expected announcements that a recession either started last week or will this ... Read More
Delaware residents receiving up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
WBOC
Big Donation Supports Local Food Bank Deliveries
MILFORD, Del. - At a brief ceremony Thursday morning, Amazon presented a check for $50,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. That money will be important for the food bank as demand for food assistance increases as we head into the colder months and the holiday season. "If you're hungry...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage
Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
abc27.com
How will Social Security increases impact SNAP benefits?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?. The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware judge blocks efforts to change healthcare plans for state retirees
DOVER, Del. – A Delaware judge on Wednesday blocked efforts by the state to transition retirees and their dependents to Medicare Advantage healthcare plans. Superior Court Judge Calvin Scott issued the ruling Wednesday afternoon, implementing a stay as a result of a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year by RISE Delaware, a group that was formed to assist state retirees in their fight against the change in healthcare coverage.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney announces appointment of Dennis Greenhouse as State Auditor of Accounts
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has announced that he is appointing Dennis Greenhouse to serve as Auditor of Accounts for the State of Delaware. Greenhouse will serve in this role until the person elected in the upcoming General Election on November 8th takes office in January. Former Auditor Kathleen...
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware
Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WMDT.com
Embattled DE State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness sentenced
DOVER, Del. – Wednesday morning, Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness learned her fate in a Dover courtroom. McGuiness will serve two years of probation concurrently, must pay a $10,000 fine, and complete 500 hours of community service. Governor John Carney’s office made her resignation effective at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Salmon Farm Developer Withdraws Controversial Permit over Sturgeon Concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
Comments / 1