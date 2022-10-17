ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23

Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (10/19/22)

Mayor Johnson Wants Regional Approach for Homelessness. Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual State of Downtown event brought news of a survey with 1,600 responses. Of those, three-quarters listed the unsheltered as a “significant issue” downtown. Johnson, who was the morning’s guest, said Dallas is investing more in resources for this population and said other cities in Denton and Collin counties need to help. Recently, the counties joined together for a $72 million rapid rehousing initiative that has a goal of housing 2,700 people by next fall.
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
dmagazine.com

Dallas City Hall Targets Period Poverty

Last May, the city of Dallas provided libraries and other public buildings with free pads and tampons for any resident who needed them. Nearly half—43 percent—of the people who took part in this pilot program had reported missing school or work because they didn’t have access to menstrual products, a phenomenon called period poverty.
dmagazine.com

Refined “Treehouse” Living

It’s not often you find a home where, from almost every window, you don’t see a neighbor’s backyard, the street or alley, or the house next door. At 10311 Bel Aire Drive in East Dallas, all you will see are miles of trees and greenery, a winding creek, and other natural elements. You’ll never want to leave the peace and tranquility you’ve discovered right in the heart of the city.
MySanAntonio

Remembering the original Big Tex, who burned down 10 years ago today

On Oct. 19, 2012, at approximately 10:30 a.m., smoke began billowing from the shirt collar of Big Tex, the State Fair of Texas' larger-than-life mascot. Within minutes, flames engulfed his 52-foot frame, turning the Texas idol into a funeral pyre before worried onlookers, who let out a collective wail when the conflagration consumed his once-beaming face.
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
Southlake Style

Willie D's Opens In Dallas

Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson touts Proposition A again

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Revitalization, renovation and expansion. All things Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson envisions for the future of downtown Dallas. He spoke to voters at Moody Performance Hall Tuesday morning.The conversation covered the historic momentum of the city's urban core and the mayor's vision for downtown. It's a vision partially dependent on Proposition A, which is on the ballot in the November election. The estimated $1.5 billion measure will fund the revitalization of six Fair Park venues and the expansion of Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. "We think what that will do to that part of downtown is make it so vibrant,...
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
dmagazine.com

News Story Is Confusing, Misleading About I-345

Yesterday the Texas Department of Transportation briefed the full Dallas City Council about the various options for dealing with I-345. The day prior, the Dallas Morning News had published a poorly reasoned editorial arguing that we should basically keep the elevated highway as it is (shoring it up, removing some on- and off-ramps).
dmagazine.com

What to Do This Halloween in Dallas-Fort Worth

For anyone who loves the spooky season, Halloween is pretty much the equivalent of Christmas. From getting a good scare at haunted houses, Halloween-themed parties, or maybe just handing out candy with the family, October has a little bit of everything for everyone. To help guide you on your spooky...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale

For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
