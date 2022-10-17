Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Children's Medical Center Dallas Hosting Special Halloween Party for PatientsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Rental ‘Inflation Pandemic’ Prompts Overhaul of Dallas Eviction Ordinance
The rent is too damn high. And renters who can’t make their monthly payments are likely to be evicted, which causes a whole new set of problems contributing to Dallas’s homeless rate. The Dallas City Council heard Wednesday from officials with Child Poverty Action Lab, who said more...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23
Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (10/19/22)
Mayor Johnson Wants Regional Approach for Homelessness. Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual State of Downtown event brought news of a survey with 1,600 responses. Of those, three-quarters listed the unsheltered as a “significant issue” downtown. Johnson, who was the morning’s guest, said Dallas is investing more in resources for this population and said other cities in Denton and Collin counties need to help. Recently, the counties joined together for a $72 million rapid rehousing initiative that has a goal of housing 2,700 people by next fall.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Hall Targets Period Poverty
Last May, the city of Dallas provided libraries and other public buildings with free pads and tampons for any resident who needed them. Nearly half—43 percent—of the people who took part in this pilot program had reported missing school or work because they didn’t have access to menstrual products, a phenomenon called period poverty.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Difficult Question: What Can It Do To Protect Tenants Facing Eviction?
Since the spring of 2020, Dallas landlords have been subject to a COVID-19 eviction ordinance that gave tenants more time to respond to eviction notices, be that through paying back rent or finding a new place to live. The Apartment Association of Greater Dallas says it’s time to walk back...
dmagazine.com
Refined “Treehouse” Living
It’s not often you find a home where, from almost every window, you don’t see a neighbor’s backyard, the street or alley, or the house next door. At 10311 Bel Aire Drive in East Dallas, all you will see are miles of trees and greenery, a winding creek, and other natural elements. You’ll never want to leave the peace and tranquility you’ve discovered right in the heart of the city.
MySanAntonio
Remembering the original Big Tex, who burned down 10 years ago today
On Oct. 19, 2012, at approximately 10:30 a.m., smoke began billowing from the shirt collar of Big Tex, the State Fair of Texas' larger-than-life mascot. Within minutes, flames engulfed his 52-foot frame, turning the Texas idol into a funeral pyre before worried onlookers, who let out a collective wail when the conflagration consumed his once-beaming face.
dmagazine.com
This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover
Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
Southlake Style
Willie D's Opens In Dallas
Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson touts Proposition A again
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Revitalization, renovation and expansion. All things Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson envisions for the future of downtown Dallas. He spoke to voters at Moody Performance Hall Tuesday morning.The conversation covered the historic momentum of the city's urban core and the mayor's vision for downtown. It's a vision partially dependent on Proposition A, which is on the ballot in the November election. The estimated $1.5 billion measure will fund the revitalization of six Fair Park venues and the expansion of Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. "We think what that will do to that part of downtown is make it so vibrant,...
Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
dmagazine.com
News Story Is Confusing, Misleading About I-345
Yesterday the Texas Department of Transportation briefed the full Dallas City Council about the various options for dealing with I-345. The day prior, the Dallas Morning News had published a poorly reasoned editorial arguing that we should basically keep the elevated highway as it is (shoring it up, removing some on- and off-ramps).
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
dmagazine.com
What to Do This Halloween in Dallas-Fort Worth
For anyone who loves the spooky season, Halloween is pretty much the equivalent of Christmas. From getting a good scare at haunted houses, Halloween-themed parties, or maybe just handing out candy with the family, October has a little bit of everything for everyone. To help guide you on your spooky...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Comments / 0