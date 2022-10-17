Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Prevention
Watch Selma Blair Receive a Standing Ovation for Her Emotional Last ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance
Celebrities and fans alike are rallying around Selma Blair after the actress posted an emotional farewell on Instagram after her final Dancing With the Stars performance this week. Friends like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon are chiming in with touching messages of support for the 5o-year-old actress, who is...
Prevention
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Drop Some Major Career News That Left Fans in a Frenzy
Vanessa and Nick Lachey know a thing or two about love! The dynamic duo introduced hopeless romantics and happily-ever-after skeptics alike to not one, but TWO hit Netflix shows that explore relationships in an unconventional way. After all, nothing gets as strange as modern-day dating. The famous couple first met...
Prevention
Christie Brinkley Glows in ’80s Fitness Throwback Pic: ‘Let’s Get Physical!’
Christie Brinkley just shared one of her ’80s magazine covers on Instagram. In it, she rocked a bright blue unitard and struck a pose. “It’s Monday…let’s get physical!” she captioned the post. Fans loved the throwback. Olivia Newton-John may no longer be around to sing...
Prevention
Martha Stewart Opens Up About Aging in New Interview: ‘I’m Not Afraid’
Martha Stewart recently discussed all things aging with Maria Shriver. “I’m not afraid,” Stewart said of getting older. She explained how staying curious and creative helps her embrace the aging process. Martha Stewart, 81, lifestyle icon and queen of the “thirst trap,” has never shied away from the...
Prevention
Paulina Porizkova Is ‘Not Ready to Be Dismissed’ at 57
Paulina Porizkova and Maria Shriver had a powerful discussion about aging. Porizkova shared how getting older and society led her to feel “invisible.”. She also shared how she found a community that rallied together to say: “I’m not ready to be dismissed.”. As a model, Paulina Porizkova...
Prevention
Naomi Watts Reveals She Hit Perimenopause at 36 While Trying to Get Pregnant: ‘I Was So Alone’
Naomi Watts got candid about starting perimenopause at 36 when she was trying to start a family. “I went into complete panic, felt very lonely, very much less-than or like some kind of failure,” she recalled. Now at 54, she hopes to uplift others going through the transition with...
Comments / 0