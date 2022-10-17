ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Prevention

Vanessa and Nick Lachey Drop Some Major Career News That Left Fans in a Frenzy

Vanessa and Nick Lachey know a thing or two about love! The dynamic duo introduced hopeless romantics and happily-ever-after skeptics alike to not one, but TWO hit Netflix shows that explore relationships in an unconventional way. After all, nothing gets as strange as modern-day dating. The famous couple first met...
Prevention

Martha Stewart Opens Up About Aging in New Interview: ‘I’m Not Afraid’

Martha Stewart recently discussed all things aging with Maria Shriver. “I’m not afraid,” Stewart said of getting older. She explained how staying curious and creative helps her embrace the aging process. Martha Stewart, 81, lifestyle icon and queen of the “thirst trap,” has never shied away from the...
Prevention

Paulina Porizkova Is ‘Not Ready to Be Dismissed’ at 57

Paulina Porizkova and Maria Shriver had a powerful discussion about aging. Porizkova shared how getting older and society led her to feel “invisible.”. She also shared how she found a community that rallied together to say: “I’m not ready to be dismissed.”. As a model, Paulina Porizkova...

Comments / 0

Community Policy