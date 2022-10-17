MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After the third day of early voting, voter turnout is shattering records. On Thursday morning, the office of the Secretary of State reported that just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast in-person ballots with 126,918 of those showing up on Wednesday alone. That's a total increase of over 63% from day three of early voting in the 2018 midterms and just slightly under the day three total for early voters in the 2020 Presidential election.

