wgxa.tv
Early midterm voting breaks records, rivaling numbers for Presidential turnout
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After the third day of early voting, voter turnout is shattering records. On Thursday morning, the office of the Secretary of State reported that just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast in-person ballots with 126,918 of those showing up on Wednesday alone. That's a total increase of over 63% from day three of early voting in the 2018 midterms and just slightly under the day three total for early voters in the 2020 Presidential election.
Warnock visits Hancock County ahead of Election Day
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens welcomed Georgia U.S Senator Raphael Warnock for his meet and greet in Hancock County, supporters listened to Warnock talk about his accomplishments as senator and how he plans to bring broadband to rural areas like the city of Sparta if he's re-elected. "There's too many...
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
Georgia National Fair nearly sets record for highest attendance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Georgia National Fair is celebrating a near-record year for attendance. Fair organizers say this year's attendance topped 543-thousand people, making it the second-highest number on record. The year 2019 still stands as the year for the highest attendance at over 565-thousand. The fair is...
Dublin City School's Superintendent named finalist for state award
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia School Superintendents Association has named Dr. Fred Williams of Dublin City Schools one of four finalists for the 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year. The distinction recognizes district leaders across the state who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students...
Stuck barges in low rivers could blow consumer prices out of the water
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The lack of rain and abundance of sunshine has left parts of the Mississippi River and its economics dehydrated and withered. According to CNN, the Coast Guard reports more than 144 vessels and 2,253 barges are stuck, high and dry. And as the fall crop harvest approaches, that means less goods can be transported.
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
