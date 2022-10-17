ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling

The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?

We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
101.5 WPDH

A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
101.5 WPDH

Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend

Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event. It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).
GOSHEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
NEW JERSEY STATE
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy