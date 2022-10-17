Read full article on original website
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling
The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Car Catches Fire at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz
There was a bit of excitement today on the Ridge in New Paltz. More specifically if you were anywhere near the West side of New Paltz or High Falls today you may have seen smoke close to the Mohonk Mountain House. I haven't seen any reports of people worried about...
5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Residents of New York Can Order Booze at Arby’s?
We have the meats, and now we also have the booze! You don't normally associate booze with a place like Arby's. But now, it appears the fast food chain is pairing certain menu items with their own "unexpected liquor", as Parade reports that Arby's has teamed up with an Ohio-based craft distillery called Brain Brew.
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend
Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event. It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
