Idaho State

Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho

“Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn The post Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Treasure Valley faces dental staffing shortage

Throughout the nation, dental practices are experiencing a shortage in staffing. And here in the Treasure Valley we’re seeing the same issue. Without hygienists, dental assistants and front office personnel it can be hard to meet the high demand for care that many dental offices are experiencing on the back end of the pandemic. But here several school districts in Idaho are working to address this shortage with training programs that allow high school students to gain experience as dental assistants, setting them up for success in the workforce.
OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves

Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State

Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall

Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho

The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
Boise State Public Radio expands its broadcast reach

Boise State Public Radio is expanding its broadcast reach in Idaho, with the acquisition of KLCZ in north Idaho and KUER in east Idaho. In early 2022 Lewis Clark State College decided it could no longer support its broadcast service at 88.9 FM in Lewiston. Rather than losing the radio frequency, in mid-October it turned over the signal to Boise State Public Radio.
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]

In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin

It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
