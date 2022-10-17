Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho officials approve easement to protect working timberlands
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on Tuesday...
Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho
“Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn The post Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Treasure Valley faces dental staffing shortage
Throughout the nation, dental practices are experiencing a shortage in staffing. And here in the Treasure Valley we’re seeing the same issue. Without hygienists, dental assistants and front office personnel it can be hard to meet the high demand for care that many dental offices are experiencing on the back end of the pandemic. But here several school districts in Idaho are working to address this shortage with training programs that allow high school students to gain experience as dental assistants, setting them up for success in the workforce.
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
uiargonaut.com
OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves
Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall
Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho
The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
Idaho COVID-19 Fraud Task Force announced by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit, announced the formation of Idaho's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force on Wednesday. Nationwide, there is an estimated $100 billion in fraud from COVID relief programs. The task force is made up of 10 federal agencies, their goal is to investigate and prosecute fraud from those COVID relief programs.
Idaho Wildlife Officials Asking Public to Help Crackdown on Hunting License Fraud
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a recent survey asked Idaho sportsmen and women what they viewed as the most severe and egregious wildlife violations - from fishing without a license, to spotlighting, to killing wildlife outside of legal seasons and more. One of the top responses may come as a bit of a surprise to some: license fraud.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise State Public Radio expands its broadcast reach
Boise State Public Radio is expanding its broadcast reach in Idaho, with the acquisition of KLCZ in north Idaho and KUER in east Idaho. In early 2022 Lewis Clark State College decided it could no longer support its broadcast service at 88.9 FM in Lewiston. Rather than losing the radio frequency, in mid-October it turned over the signal to Boise State Public Radio.
Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste
ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries. The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bill to ban Public Drag Performances in Idaho Expected in Next Legislative Session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the...
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin
It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
Comments / 1