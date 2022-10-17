Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Working Penn State students balance schoolwork, ‘try something new’
Being a college student has its fair share of responsibilities, and many can’t imagine adding a job to their to-do list — but some students say otherwise. Penn State and State College offer multiple job opportunities for students on and off campus. Jobs can range from any category, such as retail, the food industry and the technology industry.
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State must prioritize safety amid Uncensored America event, ignore rhetoric of Proud Boys founder
This Monday, Penn State student-run organization Uncensored America will host Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, and Alex Stein, comedian and BlazeTV contributor, at University Park for “Stand Back and Stand By” — a “politically provocative comedy night.”. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the...
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council passes vote restricting development of high-rise student apartments
The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night. Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.
Digital Collegian
‘It should just be easy’ | Penn State student creates ticket resale platform
High demand for a seat in the student section in Beaver Stadium often leaves students scrambling to find tickets. For some students, it can be difficult to find a ticket for every game they want to attend, and because of this, one Penn State student took his own initiative. After...
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
SCASD approves Commonwealth University admission agreement
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District (SCASD) approved an agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania during their Monday meeting. On Monday, Oct. 17 the decision between the two participants now provides guaranteed admission for any State College Area High School graduate to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. The deal […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Digital Collegian
Two Penn State field hockey players were selected to the NFHCA Division I Senior Game
Seniors Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis were recently selected for the NFHCA Division I Senior Game. The Penn Staters were two of the 38 players recognized and selected for this game. Reese, from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has three goals and six points on the season. Wallis, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania,...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten reveals full television schedule for 2022-23 conference, Penn State wrestling season
The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season. Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups. Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11. The blue...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | James Franklin, Penn State football have ‘pretty good idea’ of what Minnesota wants to do
Penn State could make or break its season against Minnesota on Saturday. Despite falling in blowout fashion to Michigan last weekend, a one-or-two-loss season isn’t completely out of the picture this year if it can get past the 4-2 Golden Gophers, led by head coach P.J. Fleck. A similar...
Digital Collegian
‘Don't underestimate us’ | Penn State women’s volleyball hits road for Maryland, at home versus Rutgers
After its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State will look to find some momentum. After being swept by Nebraska and winning in a five-set thriller against Iowa, the No. 13 Nittany Lions wrap up their third consecutive road match against Maryland on Friday before returning to Rec Hall on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast as Penn State football hosts Minnesota in annual White Out
The weather for Penn State’s White Out is looking like one of the best days of the week. For the 7:30 p.m. night kickoff, the temperature is going to be around 44 degrees with 5-mile-per-hour winds and an 8% chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather. The tailgating weather is...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football looks to bounce back against Minnesota in the White Out
After a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State enters a critical bounceback opportunity against Minnesota this week — in the White Out no less. The No. 16 Nittany Lions will face off against the unranked Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Plenty of storylines run throughout the matchup from injuries to the last time the two teams met, an upset win for Minnesota.
Digital Collegian
Betting Lines and information as Penn State football hosts Big Ten West foe Minnesota
Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game. The No. 16 Nittany Lions enter as four-point favorites despite having the home field advantage and the higher ranking. The odds on the spread are -110 for both teams. Penn State is currently...
Digital Collegian
State College police confirms death of Penn State student due to 'excessive alcohol' consumption
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the State College Police Department. Police responded at 4:17 a.m. Sunday to 330 W. College Ave. to assist O'Malley, who was found unresponsive by a roommate, the release said. According to the release, "the...
State College
A Geographic Epiphany
I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer redshirt senior goaltender Katherine Asman gathers 2nd Big Ten honor of year
Penn State's starting goalkeeper took home some hardware Tuesday after a solid week in net. Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week following a pair of clean sheets last week. Asman made six total saves in those matches, cementing her sixth and seventh individual clean...
