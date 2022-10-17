ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Working Penn State students balance schoolwork, ‘try something new’

Being a college student has its fair share of responsibilities, and many can’t imagine adding a job to their to-do list — but some students say otherwise. Penn State and State College offer multiple job opportunities for students on and off campus. Jobs can range from any category, such as retail, the food industry and the technology industry.
Digital Collegian

State College Borough Council passes vote restricting development of high-rise student apartments

The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night. Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.
Digital Collegian

‘It should just be easy’ | Penn State student creates ticket resale platform

High demand for a seat in the student section in Beaver Stadium often leaves students scrambling to find tickets. For some students, it can be difficult to find a ticket for every game they want to attend, and because of this, one Penn State student took his own initiative. After...
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SCASD approves Commonwealth University admission agreement

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District (SCASD) approved an agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania during their Monday meeting. On Monday, Oct. 17 the decision between the two participants now provides guaranteed admission for any State College Area High School graduate to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. The deal […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Centre Daily

James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor

James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Penn State football looks to bounce back against Minnesota in the White Out

After a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State enters a critical bounceback opportunity against Minnesota this week — in the White Out no less. The No. 16 Nittany Lions will face off against the unranked Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Plenty of storylines run throughout the matchup from injuries to the last time the two teams met, an upset win for Minnesota.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Geographic Epiphany

I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

