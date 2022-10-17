Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Shiffrin gaining on Vonn, Stenmark as World Cup season opens
Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit. That puts her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86. As Shiffrin’s total increases, each triumph is sure to be met with questions about those records. The 27-year-old American never claimed fewer than three victories in any of her 10 previous World Cup seasons, with a high of 17 in 2018-19. Asked about the possibility of surpassing Vonn and Stenmark, Shiffrin veered into an unprompted appraisal of what will determine when she’s ready to retire.
Idaho8.com
UEFA President says “Super league” project in Europe is dead
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the project of a Super league of European soccer teams “is dead.” In a meeting with journalists in Argentina the head of Europe’s football association rejected comments made by Bernd Reichart, the new director general of the company behind the breakaway competition, A22 Sports Management. Reichart said the initiative is still standing but would be under a different format. A22 Sports Management worked with 12 elite clubs in Spain, England and Italy in a bid to start the Super league in April last year as a challenger to the UEFA Champions League.
Idaho8.com
‘Losing passion’: Olympic champ Vlhová seeks new motivation
SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová is hoping to put two draining seasons behind her when Alpine skiing’s World Cup 2022-23 starts this week. The Slovakian star has been Mikaela Shiffrin’s closest competitor in recent years. Vlhová says she has struggled to find motivation for summer training after winning gold in Beijing left her “a little bit empty.” Vlhová became the first Alpine skier from Slovakia to win an Olympic medal. Vlhová will only compete in a reduced World Cup schedule this season. She says “I don’t want to do everything. I am losing passion while I am doing this.”
Idaho8.com
Ronaldo cites ‘heat of moment’ after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international issued a statement Thursday after being omitted from United’s squad to play Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team. He says “I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us.”
Idaho8.com
Arsenal beats PSV, clinches spot in Europa League KO round
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has secured a spot in the Europa League knockout round after a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven. Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal was enough to earn the victory to maintain the Gunners’ perfect record in the competition. Xhaka’s well-struck volley in the 71st minute was the breakthrough Arsenal sought after failing to convert a number of chances thanks to a combination of wasteful finishing and good saves from goalkeeper Walter Benitez. Arsenal is assured of one of the top two spots in Group A with a maximum 12 points from four games — and two rounds left to play. Second-place PSV has seven points.
