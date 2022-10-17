MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international issued a statement Thursday after being omitted from United’s squad to play Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team. He says “I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment (gets) the best of us.”

15 HOURS AGO