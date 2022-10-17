ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theslateonline.com

Football falls to Kutztown 29-10 on Homecoming Saturday

The raucous Shippensburg University homecoming crowd was disappointed on Saturday as the home team fell to Kutztown University by three scores. Shippensburg University’s football team disappointed a large homecoming crowd on Saturday afternoon with their 29-10 loss to Kutztown University at Seth Grove Stadium. SU was down just six...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Freedom takes aim at sixth straight in first city rivalry game

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom ends the regular season with two straight city rival games, starting this week with Bethlehem Catholic. The Patriots currently in the midst of a five game win streak. The Patriots having already secured their spot in the upcoming District XI-6A playoffs, know there is work yet...
FREEDOM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland boys soccer blanks Nazareth in EPC semifinal match

EMMAUS, Pa. - Josh Daniels scored twice and Doug Martinez added an insurance goal as Parkland defeated Nazareth 3-0 in an EPC boys soccer semifinal match at Memorial Field. The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and Daniels followed up a rebound of his own shot to give the top seed a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Martinez netted the final goal with just over eight minutes remaining.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #9

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 21st, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (4-4) at Bangor (6-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northern Lehigh (6-2) at Jim Thorpe (3-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (3-5) at Lehighton (1-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (3-5) at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Sights and Sounds: Clifford Limited, no Lee to be Seen

It’s White Out week with Minnesota coming to town Saturday night for Penn State’s annual White Out game. It was a typical Wednesday for the Nittany Lions with James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the offensive linemen working on techniques including pass protection.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Centre Daily

James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor

James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Tapa Restaurants in Pennsylvania?

- Tapas, traditional Spanish "appetizers," have become popular in many American cities. Because they are typically finger foods, tapas are perfect conversation starters. They are a great way to share a meal with friends and family. In Pittsburgh, several restaurants specialize in Spanish cuisine. You can find many of these restaurants in the downtown area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State confirms death of third-year student

Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy