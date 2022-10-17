Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Emmaus field hockey wastes no time in EPC semifinal win vs. Parkland
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team had its lowest scoring output vs. local competition when it downed Parkland 3-0 in its regular-season finale. The Green Hornets weren’t going to accept that sort of outing on Tuesday night. Top-seeded Emmaus handled fourth-seeded Parkland 7-1 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference...
theslateonline.com
Football falls to Kutztown 29-10 on Homecoming Saturday
The raucous Shippensburg University homecoming crowd was disappointed on Saturday as the home team fell to Kutztown University by three scores. Shippensburg University’s football team disappointed a large homecoming crowd on Saturday afternoon with their 29-10 loss to Kutztown University at Seth Grove Stadium. SU was down just six...
WFMZ-TV Online
Freedom takes aim at sixth straight in first city rivalry game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom ends the regular season with two straight city rival games, starting this week with Bethlehem Catholic. The Patriots currently in the midst of a five game win streak. The Patriots having already secured their spot in the upcoming District XI-6A playoffs, know there is work yet...
New rules for Easton students at Cottingham Stadium football games
Easton Area school officials have new rules for students at Cottingham Stadium football games, days after a teen was found with a loaded handgun at the Easton-Liberty game in Bethlehem. Safety and security concerns at recent home football games mean there will be an increased level of security and crowd...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland boys soccer blanks Nazareth in EPC semifinal match
EMMAUS, Pa. - Josh Daniels scored twice and Doug Martinez added an insurance goal as Parkland defeated Nazareth 3-0 in an EPC boys soccer semifinal match at Memorial Field. The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and Daniels followed up a rebound of his own shot to give the top seed a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Martinez netted the final goal with just over eight minutes remaining.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #9
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 21st, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (4-4) at Bangor (6-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northern Lehigh (6-2) at Jim Thorpe (3-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (3-5) at Lehighton (1-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (3-5) at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland girls soccer rebounds from early deficit to beat Easton in EPC semis
EMMAUS, Pa. - The Easton girls soccer team netted an early goal in the EPC semifinals against top-seeded Parkland, but the Trojans stormed back for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday at Memorial Field. Reagan Bleiler assisted on three of the Parkland goals, including the final two by Catherine Crampton. Aminah...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Sights and Sounds: Clifford Limited, no Lee to be Seen
It’s White Out week with Minnesota coming to town Saturday night for Penn State’s annual White Out game. It was a typical Wednesday for the Nittany Lions with James Franklin and company allowing the media to catch a glimpse of group and individual drills that featured the quarterbacks working with the skill position players and the offensive linemen working on techniques including pass protection.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
Here’s what reportedly happened between Penn State and Michigan at halftime
Penn State football suffered its first defeat of the season on Saturday at the hands of Michigan. During halftime of Penn State football’s 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, tempers flared in the tunnel outside the locker rooms. Fox showed footage of the incident before the second half started,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Tapa Restaurants in Pennsylvania?
- Tapas, traditional Spanish "appetizers," have become popular in many American cities. Because they are typically finger foods, tapas are perfect conversation starters. They are a great way to share a meal with friends and family. In Pittsburgh, several restaurants specialize in Spanish cuisine. You can find many of these restaurants in the downtown area.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
