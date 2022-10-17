Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
gsabizwire.com
The Master Plan for a Black River Park Network wins ASLA Award of Excellence for Analysis and Planning
The Black River Water Trail & Park Network Master Plan was recognized by the South Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects with an Award of Excellence, one of the association’s highest awards that recognizes exemplary projects that reach beyond the project’s purpose. The Purpose. The...
gsabizwire.com
Make-A-Wish® South Carolina Expands its Popular Trailblaze Challenge® Program to Offer One-Of-A-Kind Opportunities
Trailblaze Challenge is Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s beloved endurance hike program where big hearts come together for big steps to create hope for local wish families. Since 2015, individuals with all levels of hiking experience have conquered the challenge in a 28+ mile hike on the Foothills Trail and raised approximately $5M for South Carolina wish kids. This spring Make-A-Wish South Carolina is excited to offer a new journey on The Palmetto Trail.
gsabizwire.com
Upcountry Fiber Foundation Raiser $124,655 For Upstate Area Non-Profits
Pickens, SC – Upcountry Fiber Foundation, the charitable arm and permanent endowment of Upcountry Fiber, announces that it raised $124,655 at its inaugural charity golf tournament on September 19 at The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards. Upcountry Fiber, an internet service provider that bridges the digital divide by bringing broadband internet service to rural and other under and unserved communities, was created in 2020 through a partnership between Blue Ridge Electric Co-op (BREC) and WCFIBER, a subsidiary of WCTEL. Upcountry Fiber Foundation was launched in September 2022 as a way to give back to Upstate philanthropic organizations.
gsabizwire.com
Judson Mill District celebrates community partners & looks toward future
Greenville, SC – Judson Mill District partners, community members and special guests gathered in the Hayne Hipp Community Room at Feed & Seed on Thursday to celebrate the first phase of the re-vitalization of Judson Mill’s 36-acre site into a sustainable and vibrant mixed-use campus. The Judson Mill...
gsabizwire.com
Palen Rhodes joins LCK as Project Manager
Greenville, SC – LCK, the project management partner of Colliers | South Carolina, proudly announces the addition of Palen Rhodes to its Greenville-Spartanburg team of project management professionals. As a Senior Project Manager for LCK, Palen will be focused on management of high-profile projects as well as business development for the Upstate region.
gsabizwire.com
Crawford Promotes Emily Moseley to Associate Director of Public Relations
Crawford, a full-service strategic marketing agency based in Greenville, is happy to announce longtime team member, Emily Moseley, has been promoted to associate director of public relations. “Emily has been invaluable to our team and clients for eight years,” said Andrea Stegall, Chief Operating Officer. “She builds and nurtures valuable...
gsabizwire.com
Greenville’s SLG Staffing, LLC Acquires Lexington, KY Snelling Franchise
Greenville, S.C. – Greenville based SLG Staffing, LLC, the owner and operator of Snelling Staffing Services franchise offices in South Carolina and Virginia has announced the acquisition of a third franchise office in Lexington, KY. “We are thrilled to acquire the Lexington, KY branch of Snelling Staffing as well as the assets of Ganatt Shaw, Inc.,” states Sharon Gordon, Founder and CEO of SLG Staffing. “Ganatt Shaw has the distinction of being the oldest and longest consecutively running temporary staffing and employment company in Lexington.” She continues, “we are ready to continue the rich history of this business in the Bluegrass Region and continuing to build out our portfolio of staffing operations.”
gsabizwire.com
Relax The Back in Greenville celebrates Massage Madness
October 20th through the 24th, Relax The Back on Woodruff Road, Greenville, will be celebrating the benefits of massage for their clients at their Annual Massage Madness weekend with a major celebration. Relax The Back has been a mainstay in the Tri-State area for 25 years and Ashley Puleo, owner,...
gsabizwire.com
USC Upstate Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program
Spartanburg, S.C. – Alexa, meet Sparty. The University of South Carolina Upstate has been selected by Amazon to be a partner in the global retailer’s Career Choice program. Through the program, all eligible hourly Amazon workers will have an opportunity to earn a degree or learn new skills at USC Upstate with the cost of tuition pre-paid by their employer.
gsabizwire.com
Nike’s former head of Global Brand Innovation Sarah Kay to speak at Endeavor’s Collaborators & Cocktails on November 10th
GREENVILLE, SC – Endeavor, the coworking and office space community in downtown Greenville’s ONE tower, announces that Sarah Kay, author, former head of global brand innovation for Nike, and founder of global brand strategy consultancy, Create A Bold Future, will speak at its next Collaborators & Cocktails speaker series on November 10th from 5:00 – 7:15 p.m.
