Greenville, S.C. – Greenville based SLG Staffing, LLC, the owner and operator of Snelling Staffing Services franchise offices in South Carolina and Virginia has announced the acquisition of a third franchise office in Lexington, KY. “We are thrilled to acquire the Lexington, KY branch of Snelling Staffing as well as the assets of Ganatt Shaw, Inc.,” states Sharon Gordon, Founder and CEO of SLG Staffing. “Ganatt Shaw has the distinction of being the oldest and longest consecutively running temporary staffing and employment company in Lexington.” She continues, “we are ready to continue the rich history of this business in the Bluegrass Region and continuing to build out our portfolio of staffing operations.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO