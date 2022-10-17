The bullies of this world are back at it again. This time they’re manipulating someone’s weaknesses to a whole other level. On a Sunday night at 10 p.m. I turned the channel over to the news to hear the news anchor introduce a headline called, “Food Bullying.” I sat there in shock thinking about how creative today’s youth are. They have such innovative ideas to ruin the life of someone else but when you ask them to create something for the good of humanity, they suddenly become brain-dead. And it's not just children, but adults such as teachers and parents who partake in the bullying of food-allergic children! I’m not saying all of today’s youth and adults bully but those who create mayhem by bullying others continue to pose a huge threat to society and the well-being of others.

