Read full article on original website
Related
5 hours sleep linked to health problems in older adults, says new study
New research finds 5 hours of sleep a night leads to bad health in later life
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
Children whose parents lack warmth more likely to grow up obese, study finds
Children whose parents lack warmth are more likely to grow up overweight or obese, according to the first study of its kind. The effects of different parenting styles on children’s weight have been determined for the first time – and suggest parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, researchers at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation, will say on Wednesday.
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a government report released Wednesday. The report lays out grim...
NBC Chicago
Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
Woman Refusing to Let 94-Year-Old Mother-in-Law Move in Splits Opinion
The daughter-in-law expressed concerns over the impact it would have on their work and social lives - and many were inclined to agree.
theodysseyonline.com
Food Bullying: A New Form Of Bullying
The bullies of this world are back at it again. This time they’re manipulating someone’s weaknesses to a whole other level. On a Sunday night at 10 p.m. I turned the channel over to the news to hear the news anchor introduce a headline called, “Food Bullying.” I sat there in shock thinking about how creative today’s youth are. They have such innovative ideas to ruin the life of someone else but when you ask them to create something for the good of humanity, they suddenly become brain-dead. And it's not just children, but adults such as teachers and parents who partake in the bullying of food-allergic children! I’m not saying all of today’s youth and adults bully but those who create mayhem by bullying others continue to pose a huge threat to society and the well-being of others.
reviewofoptometry.com
Same-Day Cataract Surgery Safe in Large Study
The coming deluge of cataract patients in need of surgery could be stemmed by policy changes in the US that would allow for both eyes to be operated on in the same session. Studies continue to find the procedure safe. Photo: Christina Tran, BS, and Leonid Skorin, Jr., DO, OD. Click image to enlarge.
Is It Possible To Get Shingles More Than Once?
Shingles is marked by a painful rash that occurs due to the same virus that causes chickenpox. But can you get shingles more than once? Read on to find out.
earth.com
Hitting snooze is common among sleep-deprived people
A new study led by the University of Notre Dame has shed more light on people’s tendency to hit the snooze button on their alarm devices. The experts found that 57 percent of the participants were habitual snoozers, most likely due to the fact that they are not getting sufficient sleep. Although scientists and medical professionals have long advised against such behavior, the act of snoozing has remained until now virtually unstudied.
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
Comments / 1