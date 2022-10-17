ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bleacher Report

Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season

The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Bleacher Report

Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
CLEVELAND, OH

