Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season
The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Good Is Not Good Enough Anymore' for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is embracing the higher expectations around the franchise that come on the heels of last year's success and a potentially pivotal offseason. Towns told reporters Wednesday it's "time to be great" and that "good is not good enough anymore":. The satisfaction the Wolves players gained...
Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks
That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season. Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds,...
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience
After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers
Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center. Steph Curry. He remains the single greatest show/entertainer on planet Earth. Curry also recorded...
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Considered for Clippers Bench Role to 'Manage His Minutes'
The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench early in the 2022-23 season. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the move would be made in an effort to manage Leonard's minutes after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL. The Clippers...
Donovan Mitchell: 'I Was Mad' At Rudy Gobert After Positive COVID-19 Test in 2020
In March 2020, the world changed because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who was a member of the Utah Jazz at the time, recently opened up about his experience when the pandemic started. Mitchell revealed to JJ Redick on The Old Man and...
How Lakers Should Utilize Guard Depth amid Schroder Injury, Westbrook Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. It's a challenge that Lakers standout Anthony Davis is willing to embrace. "It's always good to spoil a ring night," Anthony Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So our mindset is...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Has a 'Very Similar' Mindset to Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an adherent of the Mamba Mentality. While acknowledging their limited interpersonal connection, Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he sees similarities between his mindset and that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:. "I will never say this, I will never disrespect the name...
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Got Better' After Kevin Durant's Trade Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving said he believes the team "got better" following Kevin Durant's trade request during the offseason, which was ultimately rescinded in August. Irving told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview posted Wednesday that the situation helped the Nets identify the "principles that are needed for...
Knicks Fans Love Cam Reddish's Breakout in Season Opening Loss vs. Grizzlies
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish didn't receive much playing time after he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks last year. But in the 2022-23 season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reddish proved that all he needed was a chance. The 23-year-old came off the bench to...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Pistons' Jaden Ivey Talks Championship Goals, NBA ROY Award and More in B/R Interview
For all of Jaden Ivey's individual goals—and he has some big ones—the Pistons guard is focused on one thing heading into his rookie season: get the city of Detroit back to the NBA playoffs. "I feel like we're going to make the playoffs for sure," Ivey told Bleacher...
Cavaliers Darius Garland Ruled Out vs. Raptors With Eye Injury
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors with an eye injury after he was hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff provided more details after the game:. This comes after he...
Giants Rumors: Kadarius Toney Trade Eyed by Teams; Execs Think NY May Make Move at WR
Opposing teams are reportedly hopeful that the New York Giants make wide receiver Kadarius Toney available ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported teams "wouldn't be surprised" if the Giants look to move on from their oft-injured 2021 first-round pick. Fowler also noted that rival...
Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren, Says Thunder Star Is Going to Be 'A Problem'
Chet Holmgren's first exposure to NBA competition didn't last very long, but it was enough to catch the eye of a league MVP. Appearing on The ETCs show (16:45 mark), Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Holmgren is "gonna be a problem" in the league. "I just love the skill...
Klay Thompson Says He Hasn't Discussed New Contract with Warriors' Front Office
In the aftermath of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins inking contract extensions with the Golden State Warriors, the focus has shifted to when—or whether—Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are next in line. Thompson said he and the front office are yet to have a discussion on the matter.
