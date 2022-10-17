This Cleaning Hack Will Make Your Wooden Cutting Boards Look Brand New

So simple, yet so effective!

When it comes to cooking, the options on which cutting board to use are endless and the opinions are split. Some people say silicone cutting boards are better and last longer, others say wooden cutting boards are the way to go. When it comes to wooden cutting boards, you have to keep in mind that these are porous and also need deep cleaning .

However, if you just want to clean, deodorize, and hydrate your wooden cutting board and make it look new again, TikTik creator Nadia Aidi of @foodmymuse shows us in her video how this can be accomplished.

Pretty simple cleaning hack, especially since most people already have those items in their pantry.

What is needed here are coarse sea salt, a lemon, and food-grade mineral oil. First, you cover the board in coarse sea salt - a generous amount as Nadia suggests in her video - and then rub it into the board with half a lemon. The acidity of the lemon and the abrasive agents of the salt crystal help remove grime while deodorizing the board.

However, keep in mind that this method only cleans and deodorizes the board, especially after chopping garlic on it, but it doesn't sanitize it. So if you have been cutting a lot of raw meat on your wooden board, you need to give it a bleach bath that contains a solution of 1 tablespoon of chlorine bleach and 1 gallon of warm water. This will get rid of all the bacteria found in raw meat, however, it is recommended to use non-porous chopping boards, such as silicone instead, to cut meat and fish.

The final steps after the lemon and salt rub include rinsing it off with soap and water, patting it dry with some paper towels, and coating it in some mineral oil to hydrate it. Now your wooden board should look like new.