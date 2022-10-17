ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 4

Mike
3d ago

Ok, you can stop milking the story now. 2 cops got killed responding to a domestic call. Some things just don’t have answers. Won’t be the last time, unfortunately.

Guest
3d ago

Seriously?...."we've got this clear body cam footage that shows everything that went down.... Warning ⚠️....the video is graphic..................... BUT..... we're not gonna show it....Haha! Gotcha!......this video brought to you by .......Click Bait. 😂 👍

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
Journal Inquirer

Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation

SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
LONGMEADOW, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

CT state police audit found widespread discrepancies with trooper ticket data

A newly obtained internal audit reveals Connecticut State Police supervisors in 2018 uncovered significant discrepancies in the number of traffic tickets issued by dozens of troopers, raising questions about how carefully the agency examined whether fake ticket schemes conducted by four officers were more widespread. “The audit is not as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Couple facing drug, gun charges following Trumbull chase

BRIDGEPORT — A Wethersfield couple was allegedly found with a cache of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Trumbull on Wednesday. Maureece Fussell, 25, and his girlfriend, Manasia Galaxia Bennett, 20, were each charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
TRUMBULL, CT
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
westernmassnews.com

Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine eviction turned into a sting operation, literally. It all played out in Longmeadow as a woman allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve eviction papers. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, you can see...
LONGMEADOW, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: National Guard member killed in Waterbury crash

State Senator Craig Miner talks about how local lawmakers are looking for solutions to deal with the growing bear population. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. Town...
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for. Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT

