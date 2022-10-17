Read full article on original website
WWMT
Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
WWMT
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMT
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
WWMT
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
WWMT
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
WWMT
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
WWMT
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
