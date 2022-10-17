VOLLEYBALL: Germantown Academy Clinches Inter-Ac Title Sets Sights on State Championship

Read full article on original website
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Germantown Friends School Continues Historic Run in FSL Championship
HUNTINGTON VALLEY, PA--The Germantown Friends School boys’ cross country team doesn’t know what it looks like to see another team win the Friends School League cross country championship. They haven’t been alive that long. “Twenty years in a row,” said senior Simon Donovan. “GFS started winning before...
wtae.com
Trinity High School's final football game of the season in jeopardy
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
This Bucks County High School Football Player Continues to Honor the Legacy of His Family’s Name on the Field
A Bucks County football star is playing for the team his father and grandfather played in over the past few generations. Tom Moore wrote about the up-and-coming player for the Bucks County Courier Times. Jack Dunkley, a senior defensive lineman for Neshaminy High School’s football team, is continuing a long...
Gilded Age Estate in Villanova to be Demolished by School District
Every Friday afternoon since February, Deb Robbins and other concerned neighbors stand in front of Lower Merion School District’s administration building holding signs that read “Honk if you want to save the trees!” Drivers respond enthusiastically. Who doesn’t want to save trees? The answer in Lower Merion is surprising.
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia teacher to compete in new 'Jeopardy! Second Chance' tournament
UPDATE: Philadelphia teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi did not win on Tuesday night's episode of the "Jeopardy!" Last Chance competition, and will not be continuing on to the Tournament of Champions. Weiner-Amachi went into Final Jeopardy with $12,800, which put her in the lead by $1,400. Unfortunately, she answered the question about...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
Classes cancelled at Coatesville High and Middle School after threats
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Coatesville Area School District has cancelled all classes Tuesday at both, the high school and middle school because of a series of threats.CBS3 three was at the high school Monday after students and staff were evacuated following threats of a possible incendiary device and weapons at the schools.No accelerants were found.Several agencies are investigating the threats.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Author, Central Bucks East Grad Given Prestigious Literary Award for Her Latest Work
The author's latest work has brought her recognition and success in the literary field. An author with Bucks County roots has recently been awarded a major literary award following the publication of her latest book. Violet Kupersmith, an author and former student at Central Bucks High School East in Doylestown,...
This Bucks County Boutique Specializes in Philly Sports Shirts, Other Vintage-Style Items
A Bucks County fashion boutique is offering array of Philadelphia sports merchandise to locals and visitors alike. Vittoria Woodill wrote about the local clothing store for CBS News Philadelphia. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is offering a wide range of shirts that bear vintage and...
nypressnews.com
Biden wades into Philly crime wave trying to boost Fetterman in tight Senate race against GOP’s Oz
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The popular convenience store chain Wawa is shutting down two locations in the city because of “safety and security challenges,” which is but another symptom of the crime epidemic that has propelled law-and-order issues to the top of voters’ minds in this year’s midterm elections.
Flourtown Resident and Comcast Exec. Named Chair of Philadelphia Tourism Agency
Karen Dougherty is the Executive Vice President for Comcast and the new Board Chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Flourtown resident and Comcast Executive Vice President Karen Dougherty Buchholz is the new board chair of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. She will succeed Nicholas DeBenedictis who served as the chair for 18 years, according to FacilitiesOnline.com.
Police: Bower Hill Road reopens after contractors hit major gas line near St. Clair Hospital
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Bower Hill Road in Mt. Lebanon has reopened after contractors hit an 8-inch major gas line at a work site near St. Clair Hospital. All four lanes of Bower Hill Road were shut down from Segar Road to Firwood Drive. Mt. Lebanon police said emergency...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
Intravenous Hydration Brand Plunges into Horsham as First Pa. Expansion Site
Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha brand, is making its Pa. debut in Horsham.Image via iStock. Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha-centered brand that supplies intravenous therapies for general health purposes, has chosen Horsham as the location of its first Pa. site.
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
