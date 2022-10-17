Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blufftontoday.com
What Dabo Swinney said about everybody who doubted Clemson football QB DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON — A popular topic during college football preseason was not if, but when Clemson football quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei would lose his job. Uiagalelei was admittedly disappointing last season, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. How long would Clemson coach Dabo Swinney stick with Uiagalelei this season with the Tigers signing Cabe Klubnik, the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect?
blufftontoday.com
What Dabo Swinney said Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, Syracuse's Garrett Shrader definitely won't do
CLEMSON – Don’t expect these quarterbacks to shy away from contact. They’re not going to duck out of bounds and they’re definitely not going to slide. “I don’t believe in sliding,” Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei said. Neither does Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, who will lead...
blufftontoday.com
Here's why Clemson football's Will Shipley feels like he gets better as games go on
CLEMSON – Sometimes it takes awhile for Clemson football running back Will Shipley to get going. In the past three games combined, Shipley had 23 yards on 10 carries in the first quarters. Last week at Florida State, it was a quiet 9 yards on three carries. At that point, he’s just surveying the landscape. Against FSU, he went for 58 yards on seven carries in the second quarter and then 46 yards on seven carries in the fourth after the Seminoles changed their approach against him after halftime.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football’s ‘Philly Connection’ thriving, even without cheesesteaks and hoagies
CLEMSON – Cheesesteaks, hoagies and soft pretzels. Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. These are the things of which Philadelphians are made. “I’m a big Phillies and Eagles fan – all Philly sports, really,” Keith Maguire said. Suffice it to say these are good days for Maguire. The...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson basketball's P.J. Hall makes second-team All-ACC; Tigers picked 11th
Clemson basketball player P.J. Hall is preseason All-ACC. Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior center from Spartanburg (Dorman High School), was picked Tuesday for second team and received two votes for player of the year. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with 38 blocks while playing nearly all season on a fractured foot as a sophomore. He was named the ACC's most improved player. Hall also had knee surgery in July but is expected to be ready for the season.
Comments / 0