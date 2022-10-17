CLEMSON – Sometimes it takes awhile for Clemson football running back Will Shipley to get going. In the past three games combined, Shipley had 23 yards on 10 carries in the first quarters. Last week at Florida State, it was a quiet 9 yards on three carries. At that point, he’s just surveying the landscape. Against FSU, he went for 58 yards on seven carries in the second quarter and then 46 yards on seven carries in the fourth after the Seminoles changed their approach against him after halftime.

