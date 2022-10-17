Read full article on original website
Falls Creek Falls
The Santa Rosa Range, in the far northern part of the state next to southeastern Oregon, is another of those little-known Nevada ranges with peaks near 10,000 feet. Like nearly all of Nevada’s ranges, it trends north-south, with most of the southern part of the range included in the Santa Rosa-Paradise Peak Wilderness. Although the range does host perennial streams, the Santa Rosas are relatively dry, so a waterfall is an unexpected sight.
