ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Dez'Mond Schuster, JUCO OL prospect, announces B1G commitment

Dez’Mond Schuster of Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has committed to Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois. Schuster has 3 years of eligibility remaining. Illinois was his only FBS offer, according to 247Sports. Schuster gives the Illini some much needed depth on the offensive line next season....
HUTCHINSON, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy