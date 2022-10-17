Read full article on original website
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s TiresBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Popular Netflix show is causing a problem in Westfield, NJ
WESTFIELD — A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller series...
Netflix Thriller 'The Good Nurse' Is True Story About NJ, PA Hospital Serial Killer
The true story of a nurse responsible for killing 29 of his patients at hospitals across New Jersey and Pennsylvania is the premise of Netflix's new thriller "The Good Nurse." Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the show tells the horrifying tale of confessed serial killer Charles Cullen, a West Orange, NJ native who shut off ventilators and injected lethal medications into IV fluid bags at random.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Year after year in NJ, this is the 1 Halloween house you must see
While I prefer pumpkins as a Halloween decoration I totally get that Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky. Each year New Jerseyans continue to wow me with their Halloween decorations, but there is one couple in particular that always does an exceptional job. Bridgewater couple Jim and Joann...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
thedigestonline.com
The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?
New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
Movie Shown in Hudson Valley Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing moviegoers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is actually kind of...
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ
As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Meet The Richest Family in New Jersey One of the Richest in America
Obviously, when you see a list like this, of the richest families in America, you think probably their wealth is linked to big business. What type of businesses are these families associated with and how much is the "richest"?. We are talking big money here. Billions of dollars, possibly trillions...
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
