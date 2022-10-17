Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin
The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
readthereporter.com
Soccer: Millers might make history Saturday
When the Noblesville soccer teams travel to Kokomo on Saturday, they will be trying to do something few schools have done before. Both the Millers boys and girls teams are not only competing for Class 3A north semi-state championship, but also a chance to go to the state finals. The boys will go first, taking on Penn at 3:30 p.m., then the girls play Crown Point afterwards, with that game starting around 6 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running
While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
Phrases and words show up on Purdue's Arch overnight calling for Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock to resign, video four
Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Katie Sermersheim and Vice President Alysa Rollock were found to have had malicious intent when they suspended Nancy Roe after she reported being sexually assaulted.
WLFI.com
Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
indianapolismonthly.com
Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever
Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
WLFI.com
INDOT announces 9th Street road closure
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
readthereporter.com
Carmel reader seeks to “set record straight” on school district’s parent DEI committee
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
WISH-TV
Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
readthereporter.com
Fishers One: HSE administration continues to fail community with investigation summary
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project
A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
