West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin

The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
MADISON, WI
readthereporter.com

Soccer: Millers might make history Saturday

When the Noblesville soccer teams travel to Kokomo on Saturday, they will be trying to do something few schools have done before. Both the Millers boys and girls teams are not only competing for Class 3A north semi-state championship, but also a chance to go to the state finals. The boys will go first, taking on Penn at 3:30 p.m., then the girls play Crown Point afterwards, with that game starting around 6 p.m.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running

While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
buildingindiana.com

SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact

SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever

Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’

After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces 9th Street road closure

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Costco eyes potential Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Residents Divided On Future Of County Development Project

A Boone County Preservation group was formed in response to the State of Indiana wanting to build the large development In rural Boone County. The group along with Attorney Mike Andreoli held a meeting Monday October 10th at the Boone County Fairground. The meeting was held to update the community...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

