Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands

Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver

Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings

Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State

Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
Danny Kanell trashes idea of 3 SEC teams in the Playoff, says league 'is just like everybody else'

Danny Kanell was not in favor of 3 SEC teams making this year’s College Football Playoff. In Week 7, Alabama suffered a devastating loss to Tennessee, which many are arguing helps the SEC’s chances of having 3 teams in the Playoff for some scenarios. Kanell believes that the SEC should not receive preferential treatment over every other conference.
