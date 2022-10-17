Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses injury questions coming off of Ohio State's Week 7 bye
Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day keeps quiet on the Buckeye’s injuries coming off of their bye week. The first question for Day was about his team’s health and he took it in stride with a laugh. Per the Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz:. Sports Betting in Big...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings
Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles weighs in on wild Tennessee-Alabama game, says defense built for Vols' style of play
Jim Knowles watched Tennessee upset Alabama in Week 7 like many people around the country. If it comes down to facing the Volunteers eventually, Knowles will have his defense ready for that type of offense per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Ohio State and Tennessee have only played once in...
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect, sets decision date; Alabama, Florida, Miami are finalists
Lakeland High School (Florida) cornerback Cormani McClain is a truly special talent. In a 2023 class that has been defined by elite quarterbacks such as Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, McClain has been firmly entrenched in the debate of "who is the nation's top overall ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State
Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
Miami Makes Cormani McClain's Final Three, Awaits Oct. 27 Decision
Top 2023 cornerback recruit Cormani McClain announcing college choice.
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G players land on 247 Sports' midseason true freshman All-American team
Making the jump from high school football to the collegiate ranks is never easy, but some players handle the transition better than others. And whether it’s related to opportunity or preparation, some true freshmen are able to make the jump into immediate playing time in college. Coming out of...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell trashes idea of 3 SEC teams in the Playoff, says league 'is just like everybody else'
Danny Kanell was not in favor of 3 SEC teams making this year’s College Football Playoff. In Week 7, Alabama suffered a devastating loss to Tennessee, which many are arguing helps the SEC’s chances of having 3 teams in the Playoff for some scenarios. Kanell believes that the SEC should not receive preferential treatment over every other conference.
