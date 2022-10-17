Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State
Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles weighs in on wild Tennessee-Alabama game, says defense built for Vols' style of play
Jim Knowles watched Tennessee upset Alabama in Week 7 like many people around the country. If it comes down to facing the Volunteers eventually, Knowles will have his defense ready for that type of offense per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Ohio State and Tennessee have only played once in...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell trashes idea of 3 SEC teams in the Playoff, says league 'is just like everybody else'
Danny Kanell was not in favor of 3 SEC teams making this year’s College Football Playoff. In Week 7, Alabama suffered a devastating loss to Tennessee, which many are arguing helps the SEC’s chances of having 3 teams in the Playoff for some scenarios. Kanell believes that the SEC should not receive preferential treatment over every other conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day sees progress from Ohio State defense but looking for bigger things: 'The goal is to be the best'
Ryan Day mentioned his defense at a recent press conference. Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz posted what he said on Twitter. Ohio State’s defense has seen some improvements from last season. The Buckeyes are allowing 15.7 points, 93.2 yards rushing, and 160.3 yards passing per game so far. Ohio State was towards the bottom of the conference is yards passing allowed per game (246.9) last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G players land on 247 Sports' midseason true freshman All-American team
Making the jump from high school football to the collegiate ranks is never easy, but some players handle the transition better than others. And whether it’s related to opportunity or preparation, some true freshmen are able to make the jump into immediate playing time in college. Coming out of...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates injuries to Illini RBs, expects one player cleared for Week 9
Bret Bielema currently has the Fighting Illini off to an impressive 6-1 start, including five straight wins. The head coach is hoping for some good news before Illinois faces Nebraska in two weeks for win No. 7. That’s probably a 50/50 on the positivity for Illini fans. Reggie Love...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Playoff? No. Armed with an elite QB, this Michigan team can actually win it all
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. There was a statement moment in the rout for all to see, underscoring just how far the buildout has come at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. And the reality that Michigan — not Ohio State — is...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown nets Rose Bowl honor for big game during Illinois' Week 7 win
Chase Brown might be the most surprising player this year in the B1G this season. The Illinois running back has rushed for over a 1,000 yards so far this season and 4 touchdowns. His accomplishments this season have earned him a big honor from the Rose Bowl, who named him...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State OC Mike Yurcich discusses Drew Allar, names QBs top strengths through Week 7
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich discussed quarterback Drew Allar’s performance from Week 1 to now. During a zoom press conference on Thursday afternoon, Yurcich provided more background on Allar’s key strengths heading into Week 8. Yurcich is pleased with Allar’s performance as the Nittany Lions quarterback and...
saturdaytradition.com
Riley Moss lists one vital key for Iowa's defense when facing CJ Stroud, Ohio State offense
Riley Moss was asked how the Iowa defense can slow down the offensive attack of Ohio State this Saturday. He gave one key for the defense according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Moss stated that the main thing the defense should focus on is getting pressure. Moss also...
Comments / 0