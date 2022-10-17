Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
WLBT
Meet Jake Lange, from walk-on to Southern Miss hero
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - At one point during Southern Miss’ homecoming matchup against Arkansas State, the Red Wolves were up 19-7 and had a 95% chance of winning. To say mounting a comeback for the Golden Eagles was feasible would have been a controversial opinion, especially if you were in M.M. Roberts Stadium surrounded by frustrated Southern Miss fans.
WDAM-TV
Miss. Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Eight more have been selected to join the best of Mississippi’s athletes, coaches and athletic administrators. The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 Wednesday. The group includes four former National Football League players, a pair of coaches, a Major League pitcher and the Hall’s first marksman.
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
impact601.com
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
Flowood officer, K9 injured in Hattiesburg crash
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, October 14, Flowood Officer Zachary Rodney and his K9 Gurly were involved in an accident in Hattiesburg. Captain Jimmy Hall, with the Flowood Police Department, said Rodney suffered severe injuries because of this accident. Rodney was airlifted from Hattiesburg to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. K9 was also injured […]
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
WDAM-TV
ROAD CLOSURE: Road closed for manhole installation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road in Hattiesburg has been closed while a sewer manhole is being installed. According to the City of Hattiesburg, 28th Avenue at Hardy Street was closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. The closure is expected to last between two and three days. This...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon. Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Lower Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being run over at apartment complex
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being accidentally run over at a Mississippi apartment complex. WDAM reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the girl ran in front of a vehicle Sunday night at the Lone Oak Apartments in Laurel.
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
mgccc.edu
MGCCC announces Homecoming Royalty and Queens during annual celebration
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held its 2022 Homecoming Day celebration on October 15 at the Perkinston Campus. During the day’s festivities, Homecoming Royalty from each campus were introduced and Homecoming Queens were announced. Royalty included the following:. HARRISON COUNTY CAMPUS. BRYLLE RAVEN PRINCE. 2022 Homecoming Queen. Brylee is...
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
