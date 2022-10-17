Read full article on original website
Related
A ‘Thrilling’ Performance
Few songs are more iconic this time of year than Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’. Nick Pitillo, owner of Villaggio, is excited to welcome back the dance studio that brings this song to life right in front of his restaurant on Monroe Street. On Saturday, October 29, Kelli Wagner, owner and director of Fusion Dance Studio of Buffalo, will be bringing her troupe of nearly 60 dancers to perform for the Ellicottville community at 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Each year’s performance incorporates a new or surprising element, and this year audience members have the chance to get involved!
Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
Celebrating its 37th season, the artisan market will run from November 3 to November 6 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween
The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
Oct. 21-22: “The Mothers of Our Community”
With Halloween around the corner, and Sommerville Valley Road Nightmare Hayrides in full swing in Ellicottville (Fri. Sat. Sun 7:30-9:30), it is definitely the scary season. No reservations needed and (hint) Fridays and Sundays have fewer visitors for this 40-minute adventure. (716) 699-4839. The Ellicottville Historical Society is once again...
$1 OFF lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grill
Get $1 OFF each lunch entree at Skoob’s Village Grille. Join us for lunch from 11am – 3pm and mention Step Out Buffalo to get this discount!. * Available for a limited time. About Skoob’s:. Located in the heart of Lancaster Village we are your local sports...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York
You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
Walgreens Closing Its Dunkirk Store in November
A national pharmacy chain will be closing the doors on its Dunkirk location next month. In an e-mail to WDOE News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Walgreens confirmed that the last day of operation for its store at 327 Main Street will be Monday, November 14th. Here is the full...
10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This November
From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
Lady A Coming Back to Buffalo at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Lady A is ready to rock the stage, as they make their return to Buffalo in 2023. The longtime country band originally had a date set for September at Shea's Performing Arts Center but due to personal reasons, the band has now set a new date for August 24th at 8 pm, with special guest Dave Barnes.
Washington Street Construction Will Not Be Finished This Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular Jamestown thoroughfare that has been under construction since March, will not be completed this year. This news is concerning for local plow drivers who will now likely deal with unfamiliar road conditions this winter. Designated as a state route, New York...
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
Big event for dog lovers in the southtowns
It's a dog eat dog world out there, but in a friendly sort of way in the southtowns this weekend. The Nickel City Cluster Dog Show wrapping up Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future
AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023. A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.
Homemade Pork Chop Dinner at Buffalo’s St. Stanislaus Church on November 6th
On Sunday, November 6, Eat-In/Take-Out Homemade Pork Chop Dinner with sides and dessert, Giant Basket Raffle, and Special Raffle of prizes valued from $100 to $500, in the Marian Hall, at St. Stanislaus Church, corner of Fillmore and Peckham from 12:00 Noon to 3:00pm. The dinner is $15.00 and tickets...
SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs
The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals from their facilities
