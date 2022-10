Uber Eats has partnered with cannabis company Leafly to deliver to customers in Ontario, Canada. Dave Cotter, Leafly's chief product officer, joined Cheddar News to discuss what the partnership means for the future of cannabis delivery. "It's really the first time in the world where you have a major delivery partner, probably the biggest brand in food delivery, partnering with a cannabis company to deliver cannabis to consumers. We're starting in the Ontario province, and we're really focused on Toronto," he said.

2 DAYS AGO