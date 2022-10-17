ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
Popculture

DJ Koray Apergin Found Dead After Possible Kidnapping, Four Men Arrested

Beloved London-based DJ Koray Apergin has died. The Metropolitan Police confirmed over the weekend that Apergin, 43, was found dead in a wooded area near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday, Oct. 15, days after police believe he and an unidentified woman were forced into a van at gunpoint. According to Essex...
Narcity

35-Year-Old Toronto Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 'Actively Shooting' At Police

An arrest has been made after a tense few hours in Scarborough Tuesday night, where police responded to an active shooter situation. Police told Narcity members of their Guns and Gangs Unit were in the Kennedy Road and Eglington Avenue East area shortly before 8:30 p.m., attempting to conduct a search warrant at a home on Shenley Road.
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Daily Beast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
The Independent

Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...

