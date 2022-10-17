Read full article on original website
Related
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby in Birmingham
Police in Birmingham have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby.Officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am and found a baby who was not breathing.He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later, West Midlands Police said.Police confirmed on Tuesday 18 October that a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection...
Popculture
DJ Koray Apergin Found Dead After Possible Kidnapping, Four Men Arrested
Beloved London-based DJ Koray Apergin has died. The Metropolitan Police confirmed over the weekend that Apergin, 43, was found dead in a wooded area near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday, Oct. 15, days after police believe he and an unidentified woman were forced into a van at gunpoint. According to Essex...
Narcity
35-Year-Old Toronto Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 'Actively Shooting' At Police
An arrest has been made after a tense few hours in Scarborough Tuesday night, where police responded to an active shooter situation. Police told Narcity members of their Guns and Gangs Unit were in the Kennedy Road and Eglington Avenue East area shortly before 8:30 p.m., attempting to conduct a search warrant at a home on Shenley Road.
Narcity
An RCMP Officer Is Dead After Being Stabbed In The Line Of Duty At A BC Homeless Camp
A police officer in B.C. was fatally stabbed while responding to a call at a park in Burnaby earlier today. Sources reportedly told Global News that a female officer had been in the area to assist bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment at Broadview Park. Burnaby RCMP...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'
A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
British mother, 46, becomes fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh
A British mother has become the fourth member of her family to die in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while visiting relatives in Bangladesh. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, has died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the mystery suspected poisoning, the Cardiff Bangladeshi Society confirmed.
Bus driver, 50, is spared jail after killing 88-year-old pensioner who he hit as he stepped in front of him after taking his eyes of the road to rummage around his cab for a chocolate bar
A TfL bus driver hit and killed a pensioner when he looked away from the road to pick up a chocolate bar. Garfield Balfour, 50, knocked over Arthur Gowrie, 88, in Southwark, as he rummaged around his cab for the treat, Inner London Crown Court heard. Mr Gowrie, who had...
Father and teen son shot at innocent woman after neighbor delivered package, deputies say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators said that a mistaken delivery set off a chain of events that resulted in a father and son charged with attempted murder for firing shots at an innocent woman. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the charges in a news conference, which he began...
Daily Beast
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
toofab.com
Body Of 12-Year-Old Girl 'Covered In Inscriptions' Found In Box Left In Her Apartment Building Courtyard
The girl's father found security footage of her entering the building with an unknown woman -- who left solo holding two bags. A 24-year-old woman is in police custody following the grisly discovery of a 12-year-old girl's body in a box left outside her own Parisian apartment building last Friday.
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears
An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...
Comments / 0