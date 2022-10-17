Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down
Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release
Taylor Swift released her "Midnights" album teaser trailer during "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime a few hours before the record dropped.
Taylor Swift releases new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift fans, new music from your favorite pop diva has arrived. According to The New York Times and People magazine, the 32-year-old music icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” dropped at midnight Friday on major streaming services, at retailers and on the singer’s official website. “‘Midnights’...
The Crown season 5: Why the music in the trailer is significant
The trailer for season five of The Crown has been released, teasing the next chapters of the royal family’s journey during the 1990s.The hit Netflix drama series, inspired by the real-life events surrounding the Queen and her family, returns with new episodes on 9 November.Ahead of season five’s release, a trailer was launched on Thursday (20 October), in which viewers can see new actors portraying the characters – including, notably, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.In a prescient nod to the near future in the show’s timeline, the trailer uses a cover of The Verve’s song “Bitter Sweet Symphony” as...
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
James Corden insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ following NY restaurant incident
James Corden has said he did “nothing wrong” and is feeling “zen” after being criticised by a New York restaurant owner for his alleged bad behaviour.The actor and comedian, 44, was briefly barred from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday after Keith McNally claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.Mr McNally, who has operated a number of high-profile restaurants in the city since the 1980s, later revoked the ban after claiming to have received an apologetic call from the star.Corden addressed the incident during an interview with the New York Times that was planned before...
Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
Kate Dickie, Jemima Rooper and writer/director Ben Steiner discuss their horror movie "Matriarch," which premiered at Screamfest and streams Friday on Hulu.
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
Comments / 0