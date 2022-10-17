Read full article on original website
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
live5news.com
Community remembers West Ashley High athletic director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Wildcat community came together Wednesday to honor the life of their athletic director Jeff Fipps. Last week, the school announced that a special member of its West Ashley High School family died after a courageous battle with cancer. Community members filed into the...
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
live5news.com
New grocery store grand opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lidl, a German international discount retailer, is opening a new grocery store location in North Charleston. Mayor Keith Summey says he’s proud to welcome an international company that’s synonymous with quality and affordability. Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries...
abcnews4.com
Registration for Berkeley Co. Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration for Berkeley County's annual Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday, October 20th, at 5 p.m. To avoid tax sales, 2021 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. (in person) on Friday, October 21st, by 11:59 p.m. online. The tax sale will be...
live5news.com
MUSC reports large hospitalization of infants, children with respiratory diseases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s chief of pediatric critical care says her department is seeing high numbers of kids in the ICU and emergency room with respiratory diseases. In particular, Dr. Elizabeth Mack says doctors are treating a lot of RSV, or Respiratory Cyntial Virus which impacts infants. Infants struggle with breathing and coughing because their airways are smaller and take a hard hit when they get the sicknesses, which affects adults like a common cold.
Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
Today Show’s Al Roker spotted at family wedding in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a celebratory occasion for Today Show co-host Al Roker who attended a family wedding in Charleston over the weekend. Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, attended their niece’s wedding ceremony at the Lake House at Bulow on Johns Island. After the...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
yourislandnews.com
Good and disrespectful
Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wach.com
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
Police: South Carolina man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop. According to NCPD, the incident happened on Oct. 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane. Elementary, middle and high school students were present when the incident occurred. Investigators […]
live5news.com
Eight Lowcountry football players chosen for North-South All-Star game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eight high school football players from around the Lowcountry have been selected to take part in the Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl All-Star game it was announced on Wednesday. The group is headlined by Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne. One of the best signal callers in the...
