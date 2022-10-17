ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Community remembers West Ashley High athletic director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Wildcat community came together Wednesday to honor the life of their athletic director Jeff Fipps. Last week, the school announced that a special member of its West Ashley High School family died after a courageous battle with cancer. Community members filed into the...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston

Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New grocery store grand opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lidl, a German international discount retailer, is opening a new grocery store location in North Charleston. Mayor Keith Summey says he’s proud to welcome an international company that’s synonymous with quality and affordability. Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Registration for Berkeley Co. Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Registration for Berkeley County's annual Delinquent Tax Sale ends Thursday, October 20th, at 5 p.m. To avoid tax sales, 2021 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. (in person) on Friday, October 21st, by 11:59 p.m. online. The tax sale will be...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

MUSC reports large hospitalization of infants, children with respiratory diseases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC’s chief of pediatric critical care says her department is seeing high numbers of kids in the ICU and emergency room with respiratory diseases. In particular, Dr. Elizabeth Mack says doctors are treating a lot of RSV, or Respiratory Cyntial Virus which impacts infants. Infants struggle with breathing and coughing because their airways are smaller and take a hard hit when they get the sicknesses, which affects adults like a common cold.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Good and disrespectful

Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
live5news.com

Eight Lowcountry football players chosen for North-South All-Star game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eight high school football players from around the Lowcountry have been selected to take part in the Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl All-Star game it was announced on Wednesday. The group is headlined by Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne. One of the best signal callers in the...
CHARLESTON, SC

