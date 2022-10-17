Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: October 20th edition
The Florida Gators coaching staff are off to a 4-3 start to the 2022 football season as they head into the bye week. Billy Napier and the rest of the coaching staff have put together a great class already with 21 commits in the class and several top targets leaning their way.
'Phenomenal Practices' Increasing Opportunities for Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard
Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard is quietly averaging a career-high in yards per touch after impressing Florida head coach Billy Napier in team practices.
College Football World Reacts To Gatorade Signing News
On Wednesday, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson made headlines when he signed a new NIL deal. Attorney Darren Heitner confirmed to On3Sports that Richardson signed a deal with Gatorade. He's the first Florida athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company - originally developed to help athletes at the school.
Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles
The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut. While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.
Breaking: Josh Braun intends to transfer from Florida
Florida sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun intends to transfer from the program, Swamp247 has learned. Due to current NCAA transfer portal regulations, however, Braun can't officially enter the NCAA's transfer portal until Dec. 5. Braun, the younger brother of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Parker Braun, initially committed to the Gators...
multihousingnews.com
The Jacobson Co. Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community
Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Co. has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Independent Florida Alligator
UF unveils newest University Avenue traffic safety measure — Newell Gateway
Using five pairs of large golden scissors, members of the UF and Gainesville community cut the red ribbon stretching across the newly constructed Newell Gateway Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutters were also the five speakers during the ceremony: UF President Kent Fuchs, Mayor Lauren Poe, UF senior vice president Charlie...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments
The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
wuft.org
Elected official accused by police of carving gay slur in SUV; he denies it
An Alachua County elected official running for reelection next month is accused by police of carving a gay slur into an SUV parked across the street from his family’s former home. Daniel “Danny” Taylor Gordon, 41, of Gainesville is formally accused in Alachua County Circuit Court of misdemeanor property...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston Middle High School celebrates Homecoming
Williston Middle High School, like a few other schools in Levy County, celebrated its Homecoming all throughout last week. In addition to the football game Friday, some of the festivities included the annual Homecoming parade, which was put on by the WMHS SGA. Edariyon Wesley was crowned Homecoming King while Raegan Geiger was recognized as Homecoming Queen.
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
alachuachronicle.com
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
