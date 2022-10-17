ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMS Kids Club: Bringing Music, Art, and Theater to Ann Arbor Families

If you are looking for a fun and memorable experience to share with your family, the University Musical Society (UMS) at the University of Michigan offers rich, exciting opportunities for people of all ages to immerse themselves in the arts. In order to help the arts reach young children, UMS...
Girls Group Empowers Young Women as Whole Persons

The nonprofit “Girls Group,” started in 2003, continues to empower young women to become self-sufficient, whole persons: educationally, emotionally, and economically. We interviewed Sue Schooner, its Executive Director for 19 years, to learn more about the pivotal work they perform. “The mission of Girls Group is to empower...
