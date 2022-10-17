The Franklin County Family YMCA hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Oc. 14. The event featured multiple decorated vehicles for community members to visit and a costume party. “Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in this year’s Trunk or Treat. It was great to see everyone dressed up! Whether you came in a costume, set up a trunk, donated candy, or just came to socialize, the Y is very thankful. None of this would have been possible without the help of staff and community,” said Karli Johnson, Youth, Family and Fitness director, of the Franklin County Family YMCA.

