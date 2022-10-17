Read full article on original website
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
THURSDAY: Huge Chunk of Montana Under Fire Weather Watch
A long, warm autumn comes with some risk as well over 1/2 of Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday. The GOOD news is that this dangerous period of time should be short lived with rain, snow and much cooler temperatures covering the entire state of Montana this weekend. Some regions are expecting significant snowfall in the higher elevations.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
What Experts Predict for Montana Home Prices
Home prices in Montana have skyrocketed since 2019, and it's no wonder, because according to a national relocation tech company called moveBuddha in 2020 and 2021, Montana was the #1 state for new residents. This year we're still the #4 state for inflow, and people moving to Montana has been twice as likely as people moving out. Though interest rates are the highest they've been since mid-2008, that has yet to have an impact on Montana home prices. According to the real-estate company Windermere's Q2 2022 report, the median list price rose in every Montana county compared to Q1, except for Gallatin. As of 10/19/2022, Windermere has yet to release their report for Q3.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
No worries; Smoke Coming From New Forest Service Fires
Forest Service crews are jumping to take advantage of the last dry weather as they set off a few more prescribed burns to cut the risk of wildfire. Both Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest were igniting burns Wednesday, continuing into Thursday as long as the weather conditions remained favorable.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Help Montana Win Crunch Time. Grab an Apple!
For most of us, crunch time means either a work-driven deadline or this time of the year, when the Montana Grizzlies are facing a critical third down late in the game. But Wednesday, Montana Crunch Time means an opportunity to sink your teeth into something sweet. This year Montana, along...
Montana’s Most Famous Horror Movie Isn’t What You’d Think
The movie industry has become increasingly prominent in Montana recently, but movies set or filmed here tend to represent only a few preeminent genres. There is one genre in particular that we don't see a lot of in our state. Movies made in Montana are most commonly westerns or thrillers;...
Another Way The Griz Cat Rivalry Helps Montanan’s
The Griz Cat or Cat Griz, rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. If you ask anyone from Montana it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. As this rivalry continues so has the good that has happened because of it. The "Can The Cats" and "Can The Griz" food drives have helped thousands of people in our state over the last 22 years. By the way "Can The Cats" will be kicking off again this year on November 5th.
