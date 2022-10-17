ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Devastated" Keke Palmer hopes 'Being Mortal' will see the light of day after Bill Murray suspension

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
As reported in April, shooting on an Aziz Ansari-directed movie was suspended for an investigation into Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior.

Chatting with Variety at the Academy Museum Gala in LA on Saturday, a "devastated" Keke Palmer said she hopes the adaptation of Atul Gawande's book Being Mortal can be saved.

Palmer said diplomatically, "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it."

She cautioned it would take a "major rewrite" presumably to excise Murray from the film, adding, "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz."

It was recently reported that Murray reached a six-figure settlement for allegedly straddling a female crew member on set; in May, Murray told CNBC, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."

In other Bill behaving badly news, Family Guy star Seth Green explained he had a run-in with Murray behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live when Green was just 9.

Green told YouTube show Good Mythical Morning that Murray took issue with him sitting on a couch backstage and insisted he move.

"He picked me up by my ankles, held me upside down," Green recalled. "He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming...he dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

Green explained cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky later consoled him in his dressing room, and he took part in a sketch as planned.

