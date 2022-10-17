ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford to join the MCU in fourth 'Captain America' film

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
What was recently a rumor has apparently come to pass: Harrison Ford is going from a galaxy far, far away, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Marvel is characteristically tight-lipped, Variety reports Ford will replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross in the next Captain America film, the first with Anthony Mackie in the title role.

It had been previously reported that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had approached Ford at the D23 expo about succeeding Hurt in Thunderbolts, a Disney+ series centering on Ross' team of Marvel baddies recruited for impossible missions.

In fact, The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, who broke that news, says Ford will be seen in both the big screen and small screen projects, though Variety claims that's not the case.

However, the interconnected nature of the MCU could certainly make that plausible.

Julius Onah, the Nigerian-born director of 2018's hit The Cloverfield Paradox, will be directing the fourth Captain America movie, which is being written by Malcolm Spellman, who created, co-wrote, and produced the hit Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Another vet from the show's writers room, Dalan Musson, is co-writing the screenplay.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

(A previous version of this story published on 10/7 erroneously listed Ford as signing onto "Thunderbolts." The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

