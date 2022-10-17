ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
Action News Jax

Two men arrested in incident that locked down Eastside Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, two men were taken into custody for an incident that resulted a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown. An Eastside Elementary School resource deputy, Kobe Kimble, was making his security rounds around the school campus when he noticed disturbance across the street from the school.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery

A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student arrested for injuring bar employee, was previously arrested in July for hitting a bouncer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kaleb Mason Wiswall, 20, a student at the University of Florida, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and disorderly intoxication after he allegedly got into a physical struggle with a bar employee that led to the employee falling down the stairs and suffering a dislocated shoulder, along with other injuries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

