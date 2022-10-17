Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High on Friday after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers, crashing into homeowner’s fence
ALACHUA, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated fleeing and hit and run with property damage after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a fence on private property, then fleeing on foot. Two handguns were reportedly found in the car.
Home invasion robbery reported in 'The Woods' subdivision in broad daylight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned new details about an alleged home invasion robbery that happened Tuesday in 'The Woods', a gated neighborhood near Hodges Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery by home invasion and...
mycbs4.com
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Action News Jax
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
YULEE, Fla. — A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz found not guilty on gun charges, avoids possible 30-year sentence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Williams, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz, has been found not guilty Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four-day trial. The rapper, who performs on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' stood to face up to 30...
Action News Jax
Two men arrested in incident that locked down Eastside Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, two men were taken into custody for an incident that resulted a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown. An Eastside Elementary School resource deputy, Kobe Kimble, was making his security rounds around the school campus when he noticed disturbance across the street from the school.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery
A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
alachuachronicle.com
“Sovereign citizen” arrested for giving false name to law enforcement and driving without a license
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Krystopher James Mannas, 22, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and driving without a valid license. A Gainesville Police Department officer pulled Mannas over at 3:30 p.m. because there was reportedly no visible tag on his car. The...
alachuachronicle.com
UF student arrested for injuring bar employee, was previously arrested in July for hitting a bouncer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kaleb Mason Wiswall, 20, a student at the University of Florida, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and disorderly intoxication after he allegedly got into a physical struggle with a bar employee that led to the employee falling down the stairs and suffering a dislocated shoulder, along with other injuries.
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Petersburg man arrested for burglary of apartment under pest control tent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian J Anderson, Jr., 38, was arrested late last night and charged with burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing Jordan basketball shoes and other items from an apartment that was under a pest control tent.
alachuachronicle.com
Career criminal sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion robbery in Newberry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a trial, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges resulting from a violent home invasion robbery in Newberry in January of 2021. The victim, a man in his nineties, told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came onto...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonment
An Orange Park man faces charges of burglary, false imprisonment and two charges of battery.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Saturday on charges of assault during a burglary, simple domestic battery and false imprisonment of an adult, deputies said.
wogx.com
'You were brake-checking me!': Dads shoot each other's daughters in Florida road rage, sheriff says
Two fathers are accused of shooting each other's young daughters during an apparent road rage incident in Florida. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are both facing attempted murder charges for the incident that unfolded near Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
Comments / 2