Read full article on original website
GeeMaree
3d ago
My Thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and the first responders putting their lives on the line fighting the wildfires 🙏
Reply
6
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Air Considered Very Unhealthy and Hazardous; Rain and Wind Will Help
Residents who woke up with bloodshot eyes and sore throats should try shutting the window before taking that COVID-19 test: Lewis County’s air quality is reaching hazardous levels in some areas. As of Thursday morning, air in Chehalis had reached the “very unhealthy” category of the air quality index...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Efforts Likely to Be Helped by Change in Weather Pattern Late This Week
The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, one of many in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and throughout Washington burning into late October, hit 6,013 acres in size as of late Tuesday. All areas north and northeast of Butter Creek are at a level 2 “be set” evacuation notice. This includes...
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
KOMO News
Smoky scenes from around western Washington
Western Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will hopefully start to clear out the smoke Friday. Some local photographers braved the terrible smoke and captured these eerie scenes.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Chronicle
Wildfire East of Eatonville Weakened by Moister Weather After Dry Weekend, Officials Say
A wildfire about four miles east of Eatonville in the Elbe Hills State Forest is not expected to grow beyond the 150 acres of land that have burned since Saturday, fire officials said. The fire was previously thought to have been about 225 acres, but a helicopter flight Monday evening...
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
Chronicle
Lewis County Flood Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 3
The Lewis County Emergency Management Team will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss flooding ahead of the rainy season. The meeting will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Jester Auto Museum at 321 Hamilton Road in Chehalis. The meeting is open to the public. Those...
Chronicle
Smoke Inversion Lowers Fire Activity at Lower Elevations, Increases Activity at Higher Elevations, Monday
All areas north of Butter Creek, including Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks, Riverdance and parts of High Valley, remained at level two (be set) evacuation status Tuesday as a precaution due to concerning behavior from the Goat Rocks Fire, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service. Packwood...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA
The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured after SR 510 crash in Thurston County
Troopers are investing a deadly crash Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash is also blocking both directions.
Washington state wildfire burns out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate
A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands of people fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest. The Nakia Creek Fire, which ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines Sunday and has charred about 1,565 acres,...
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
lyndentribune.com
UPDATE: Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses and in-car video to fatality motorcycle collision
BELLINGHAM – Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating a fatality hit-and-run motorcycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive. The motorcycle, a 2021 black and orange Harley Davidson FXBBS, was struck by an...
Chronicle
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Increases Coho Catch Limit on Cowlitz River
As of Oct. 15, the daily catch limit for hatchery adult coho salmon has been increased to six fish and anglers are allowed to retain up to four adults instead of three, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Anglers are still asked...
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 12