Olivia, Jason and the nanny: Can a third party help bring exes together?
A Hollywood film overshadowed by alleged feuds. Custody papers served live on stage. A video in which one famous person may or may not have spat on another. And now the most dramatic salad dressing in showbiz.On Monday (17 October), a nanny previously employed by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made a series of allegations against the former couple – and about Wilde’s subsequent relationship with Harry Styles – to The Daily Mail. Repeated references were made to Wilde’s mysterious “special salad dressing”, and the nanny included screenshots of alleged texts between her and the celebrity pair. So far, so...
James Corden tells reporter it’s ‘beneath him’ to care about Balthazar row: ‘I did nothing wrong’
James Corden has broken his silence on the Balthazar restaurant row, saying he feels “zen” about the whole incident as he hasn’t done anything wrong.The Late Late Show host was called “the most abusive customer” and a “tiny cretin of a man” by Keith McNally, the owner of French eatery Balthazar, who banned him from the New York eatery on Monday. But the restaurateur later lifted the ban, saying the actor and TV host “apologised profusely”.On Thursday, Corden told the New York Times in an interview: “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever...
