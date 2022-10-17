“This is real! I have to pinch myself just knowing my daughter gets to play equally,” on playground equipment at the Oakwood Elementary, said Jordan Stokes. For the first time at school, her daughter, Holland, and other children like her can reach and play on the new equipment at the school, right alongside the rest of the school population. The new equipment is surrounded by specialized turf instead of wood chips or sand, and it has ramps instead of stairs. Soft green turf that surrounds the equipment sits atop a drain field and foam layer that easily supports wheelchairs like the one Holland wheels around.

2 DAYS AGO