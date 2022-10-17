Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
Post Register
Armitage shoots course record to take the lead in Mallorca
PALMA, Spain (AP) — Marcus Armitage shot a course-record 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday. The Englishman made four birdies on each side of the turn and was bogey-free at the Son Muntaner Golf Club.
Post Register
Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for...
Arango's goal in 93rd minute propels LAFC past Galaxy 3-2
Cristian "Chicho" Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over rival LA Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico.
Comments / 0