Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
cityofsanrafael.org
Fire Road Fuel Reduction in San Rafael Open Space Beginning the Week of October 24th, 2022
Beginning the week of October 24th, 2022, the San Rafael Fire Department, in collaboration with Marin County Fire Department will begin vegetation management along Gold Hill Fire Road in San Rafael Open Space. The work will remove invasive weeds, grasses, shrubs, dead woody vegetation, and some small diameter trees along the road edge to reduce wildfire risk and provide clearance and increased visibility for responding vehicles and equipment in the event of a wildfire or other emergency. All vegetation work will occur along Gold Hill Fire Road, starting from the end of Locust Avenue in San Rafael.
cityofsanrafael.org
Dredging begins in San Rafael Creek
Dredging has officially begun in the San Rafael Creek and will soon move into the upper reaches of the San Rafael Canal. Please keep in mind the following safety tips when boating, swimming, kayaking or other Marine activities in the Canal:. Main Safety Dangers. When you see a dredge, remember...
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
What is 'Casual Carpool'? Here's why Bay Area commuters are advocating for it to make a comeback
Bay Bridge traffic is creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels, prompting calls for the return of a popular carpool service.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
sfstandard.com
SF Is Cracking Down on E-Scooters, But Some Riders Are Uneasy About Rolling Alongside Cars
San Francisco is finally getting serious about getting rental scooters off sidewalks. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who recently slammed the folks at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for “not stepping up their game” when it comes to enforcement, told The Standard he has at least 1,000 complaints sitting on his desk about the app-based two-wheelers.
cityofsanrafael.org
Street Smarts Marin
From mid-October through the end of November, you’ll see bright and colorful banners and lawn signs popping up all over Marin asking people to keep their “Eyes Up” and be alert. These signs will be asking drivers to slow down, watch when turning and look for pedestrians in the crosswalk; bicyclists to yield to pedestrians and to follow the rules of the road; and those walking to pay attention when crossing the street.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
kuic.com
1st Annual “Rockville’s Rockin’ Rods” Car Show And BBQ October 27th!
Conme check out the Hot Cars, Hot BBQ and good times at the 1st annual “Rockville Rockin’ Rods” Car Show and BBQ Thursday, October 27th from 4 to 6pm at Rockville Terrace Senior Living in Fairfield! Live Music, Food, Raffles and More! PLUS a “Trunk or Treat” for kids! Get more info at (707)-862-2222 🙂
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
NBC Bay Area
Marsh Fire Continues to Burn Underground in Contra Costa County
A fire that sparked back in June in Contra Costa County is smoldering again. Firefighters doused most of the Marsh Fire, which burned 159 acres over the summer, but an area by Willow Pass Road and the Delta near the marsh itself proved more difficult. County officials are now monitoring...
Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished
ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
When to observe this week's meteor shower in the Bay Area
This shower peaks during mid-October, according to the NASA website. This year, the meteors will be peaking on Friday although they can be spotted starting end of September through the end of November.
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
Comments / 0