ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofsanrafael.org

Fire Road Fuel Reduction in San Rafael Open Space Beginning the Week of October 24th, 2022

Beginning the week of October 24th, 2022, the San Rafael Fire Department, in collaboration with Marin County Fire Department will begin vegetation management along Gold Hill Fire Road in San Rafael Open Space. The work will remove invasive weeds, grasses, shrubs, dead woody vegetation, and some small diameter trees along the road edge to reduce wildfire risk and provide clearance and increased visibility for responding vehicles and equipment in the event of a wildfire or other emergency. All vegetation work will occur along Gold Hill Fire Road, starting from the end of Locust Avenue in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
cityofsanrafael.org

Dredging begins in San Rafael Creek

Dredging has officially begun in the San Rafael Creek and will soon move into the upper reaches of the San Rafael Canal. Please keep in mind the following safety tips when boating, swimming, kayaking or other Marine activities in the Canal:. Main Safety Dangers. When you see a dredge, remember...
sfstandard.com

SF Is Cracking Down on E-Scooters, But Some Riders Are Uneasy About Rolling Alongside Cars

San Francisco is finally getting serious about getting rental scooters off sidewalks. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who recently slammed the folks at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for “not stepping up their game” when it comes to enforcement, told The Standard he has at least 1,000 complaints sitting on his desk about the app-based two-wheelers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofsanrafael.org

Street Smarts Marin

From mid-October through the end of November, you’ll see bright and colorful banners and lawn signs popping up all over Marin asking people to keep their “Eyes Up” and be alert. These signs will be asking drivers to slow down, watch when turning and look for pedestrians in the crosswalk; bicyclists to yield to pedestrians and to follow the rules of the road; and those walking to pay attention when crossing the street.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
luxury-houses.net

Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million

2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com

Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing

It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indian Country Today

Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories

News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D.  Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa

Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished

ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard

Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
SFist

Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell

A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy