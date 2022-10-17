ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to watch, listen, stream, wager Chargers vs. Broncos

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiX8U_0icfnu9d00

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to pick up their third-straight win when they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 6 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Television

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call.

Radio

ALT 98.7 FM

KBUA 105.5 / KBUE 94.3 FM

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

Betting

Lines are from Tipico Sports

  • Moneyline (ML): Broncos +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Chargers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos +4.5 (-110) Chargers -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 U: -112)

Social Media

Like Chargers Wire on Facebook

Follow Chargers Wire on Twitter

Follow Gavino on Twitter (@GavinoBorquez)

Follow Alex on Twitter (@alexkatson)

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because he can make Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance) better

The San Francisco 49ers typically have a type when it comes to their running backs. They eschew their highly-drafted young players in favor of more lightly-regarded prospects selected later or, sometimes, not at all. All in all, this philosophy gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an inexpensive platoon of effective running backs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will new 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey play against Chiefs in Week 7?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 opponent made a blockbuster trade on Thursday night. The San Francisco 49ers traded a boatload of draft capital to acquire star RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. This was an all-in move for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and struggling on the offensive side of the ball this season. He’ll surely help their outlook in the NFC West conference in 2022, but what about the upcoming Week 7 tilt with the Chiefs?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy