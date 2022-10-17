ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Received $40 Million Investment From Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Newly leaked emails revealed Hunter Biden once received a whopping $40 million investment from the billionaire Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The concerning development comes as President Joe Biden ’s 52-year-old son is already under federal investigation for tax crimes connected to his overseas business dealings.

According to Daily Mail , who exclusively obtained the newly leaked emails, Baturina invested $40 million into a real estate venture by Hunter’s company, Rosemont Realty.

The $40 million investment reportedly came in 2012 when Hunter’s firm was looking to invest $70 million in 2.15 million square feet of office space across seven United States cities.

Inteco Management AG, the Swiss company owned by Baturina, was one of the many investors in the venture – although Baturina’s investment was by far the largest investment, making up more than 50% of the capital.

Even more shocking is the fact that Baturina wired $3.5 million to another company allegedly connected to Hunter, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, in 2014 as part of a “consultancy agreement.”

Viktor Baturin , Baturina’s brother, told Daily Mail the $3.5 million consultancy agreement was “a payment to enter the American market” – although George Mesires , Hunter’s lawyer, denied the first son’s involvement.

“Hunter Biden had no interest in and was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false,” Mesires told CNN in September 2020 after the multi-million-dollar transaction first made headlines.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baturina’s $40 million investment to Rosemont Realty, and her alleged payment to Hunter of $3.5 million, is just the latest example of Hunter seemingly using his father’s influence for his own personal gain.

Federal agents are reportedly in possession of enough evidence to charge President Biden’s son with tax crimes – particularly his alleged failure to properly and legally declare all of his income from overseas business dealings to the IRS.

President Biden, who has also since been roped into the investigation against his son, has denied ever speaking or participating in Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Despite the president’s denials, other emails leaked from Hunter’s abandoned laptop suggest President Biden was dubbed “the Big Guy” and involved in at least one deal between Hunter’s firm and a Chinese oil company in March 2017.

Comments / 1201

E-Man
3d ago

I don’t even have to read the comments to see not one of the 81 million democrat voters will be on this site. Simply amazing how they bash Trump on hearsay and opinion as evidence on other sites but when there something about the Biden’s they never respond.

Reply(132)
755
hail dictator biden
3d ago

well now we know why the democrats, said trump was owned by putin. when in all reality it is the bidens who was bought and paid for by Russia

Reply(36)
594
Andrea Patterson
3d ago

And The Big Guy got 10% of it. I wonder what the Democrat's FBI will do about it. Nothing as usual is my guess.

Reply(44)
487
