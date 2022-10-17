“Drought Persists” seems to be the current theme as much of House District 17 stays in exceptional drought conditions and has been for the last six weeks or so. I have been working with local officials trying to locate potential water sources for local farmers and ranchers for that day when our ponds have finally dried up. It seems more each day that this is not an if situation but when.

LATIMER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO