Armitage shoots course record to take the lead in Mallorca
PALMA, Spain (AP) — Marcus Armitage shot a course-record 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday. The Englishman made four birdies on each side of the turn and was bogey-free at the Son Muntaner Golf Club.
Olympic officials talk with 10 bidders for 2036 Summer Games
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The IOC is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games, the global group of national Olympic leaders was told Thursday. Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics has been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar.
Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
