‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alikeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
247Sports
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over
Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors
This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot
Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
Michigan becomes front runner for 4-star wideout | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider if the Wolverines have become front runners for 4-star WR Karmello English.
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect, sets decision date; Alabama, Florida, Miami are finalists
Lakeland High School (Florida) cornerback Cormani McClain is a truly special talent. In a 2023 class that has been defined by elite quarterbacks such as Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, McClain has been firmly entrenched in the debate of "who is the nation's top overall ...
