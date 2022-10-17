ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

They're back! | New goalposts are put in Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost as quickly as both goalposts were taken down—crews installed two new ones inside Neyland Stadium on Tuesday. The whole process, both goalposts included, took around 30 minutes. The new goalposts come after fans stormed the field Saturday when the Volunteers won against Alabama, 52-49.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT student organizations drop banners from Neyland Stadium for Homecoming Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming week kicked off Monday at the University of Tennessee, which means student festivities continue all throughout campus. On Tuesday, several UT students stood outside Neyland Stadium to watch their banners be draped off the stadium. The banners were handmade by students, representing each of their organizations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Cars and Coffee, costume contests and a floating pumpkin patch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get your dog dressed up and head over to The Bark Knoxville for the Bark & Boos Halloween Bash. Compete in a costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes for your dog. Rock the night away to Halloween tunes and enjoy a yummy snack! There will also be pumpkin paintings that the dogs can participate in. This event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Nine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Bradys are featured as this week's 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week after helping their teams to victory in week nine. Offensive player of the week Brady Hammonds etched his name into the Gatlinburg-Pittman record books in Friday's 50-13 win over Northview Academy. The junior quarterback went 19-27 passing for 398 yards and a new school record six touchdown passes. He also eclipsed the season record with 24 touchdown tosses with two games left to go.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Stevie, a 5-month-old chimp, takes big steps after being hand-raised at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 5-month-old chimp is taking some big steps at Zoo Knoxville — learning how to climb, walk and socialize after being hand-raised at Zoo Knoxville. They posted a video on social media showing Stevie playing with zookeepers and climbing around her enclosure. They said these were all excellent signs since she did not have a chance to be raised by other chimps due to complications at birth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
WBIR

How to save time, money on home repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you own a home, you likely know the pains of home ownership. Maintaining your house every year costs thousands of dollars. With record-high inflation, that number is up. We have some ideas to save you money when repairing your home. First, DIY! If it's an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD looking for new recruits

The Knoxville fire department is hiring new recruits through the end of the month. The hiring process includes a month of intense training and certifications.
