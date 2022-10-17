Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named to four midseason All-American teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have been selected to four midseason All-American teams. The Associated Press, ESPN, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic gave them the honors. Hyatt has 10 receiving touchdowns on the season, following a five-touchdown game against Alabama. He...
They're back! | New goalposts are put in Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost as quickly as both goalposts were taken down—crews installed two new ones inside Neyland Stadium on Tuesday. The whole process, both goalposts included, took around 30 minutes. The new goalposts come after fans stormed the field Saturday when the Volunteers won against Alabama, 52-49.
One Knoxville SC moving up to USL League 1, will play home games at Regal Soccer Stadium in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC will join the professional ranks of soccer by moving to USL League 1 in 2023. The team made the announcement on Thursday. The team played its inaugural season of 2022 in USL League Two, which is considered pre-professional. By moving up, their season will extend from three months long to seven months long.
UT student organizations drop banners from Neyland Stadium for Homecoming Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming week kicked off Monday at the University of Tennessee, which means student festivities continue all throughout campus. On Tuesday, several UT students stood outside Neyland Stadium to watch their banners be draped off the stadium. The banners were handmade by students, representing each of their organizations.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Say hello to 'Ober Mountain': Ober Gatlinburg reveals rebranding after being bought
GATLINBURG, Tenn — Ober Gatlinburg is sporting a new name for the first time in decades after a group of Sevier County natives bought the popular attraction. If you head to Ober Gatlinburg's website now, you can see it has a new name and logo: Ober Mountain. Staff said...
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe placed under hospice care
At 19 years old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S., according to a release from the zoo. Last year, he began exhibiting signs of pain with movement.
Old City's Pretentious Beer Co. nominated for best new brewery in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pretentious Beer Co., a brewery located in Old City, is getting national attention after East Tennesseans nominated the shop in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the best new brewery in the country. Pretentious is both a glass and beer brewing company. It first started...
10About Town: Cars and Coffee, costume contests and a floating pumpkin patch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get your dog dressed up and head over to The Bark Knoxville for the Bark & Boos Halloween Bash. Compete in a costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes for your dog. Rock the night away to Halloween tunes and enjoy a yummy snack! There will also be pumpkin paintings that the dogs can participate in. This event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Nine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Bradys are featured as this week's 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week after helping their teams to victory in week nine. Offensive player of the week Brady Hammonds etched his name into the Gatlinburg-Pittman record books in Friday's 50-13 win over Northview Academy. The junior quarterback went 19-27 passing for 398 yards and a new school record six touchdown passes. He also eclipsed the season record with 24 touchdown tosses with two games left to go.
'He never met a stranger' | Community remembers man who died in Gatlinburg fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On October 9, a fire broke out along a block of businesses in Gatlinburg. It destroyed the buildings, and a man died in the flames. He was Joe Martin Bates, 54 years old. "He was a good person, he never met a stranger. He had a...
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Stevie, a 5-month-old chimp, takes big steps after being hand-raised at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 5-month-old chimp is taking some big steps at Zoo Knoxville — learning how to climb, walk and socialize after being hand-raised at Zoo Knoxville. They posted a video on social media showing Stevie playing with zookeepers and climbing around her enclosure. They said these were all excellent signs since she did not have a chance to be raised by other chimps due to complications at birth.
Airbnb aiming to prevent loud Halloween parties at hosts' properties with free tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Airbnb hosts may have a new tool they can use to prevent unwanted parties after the company announced it was giving away free sensors and subscriptions to software used to measure decibel levels in a home. They announced on Oct. 13 that hosts could get a...
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
How to save time, money on home repairs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you own a home, you likely know the pains of home ownership. Maintaining your house every year costs thousands of dollars. With record-high inflation, that number is up. We have some ideas to save you money when repairing your home. First, DIY! If it's an...
KFD looking for new recruits
The Knoxville fire department is hiring new recruits through the end of the month. The hiring process includes a month of intense training and certifications.
Snow falls in Campbell County on a freezing October morning
You read that right! Flurries fell in Campbell County Tuesday after a freezing morning in East Tennessee.
