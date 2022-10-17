KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Bradys are featured as this week's 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week after helping their teams to victory in week nine. Offensive player of the week Brady Hammonds etched his name into the Gatlinburg-Pittman record books in Friday's 50-13 win over Northview Academy. The junior quarterback went 19-27 passing for 398 yards and a new school record six touchdown passes. He also eclipsed the season record with 24 touchdown tosses with two games left to go.

