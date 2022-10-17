BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear cub hit by a car and left for dead in the Smoky Mountains is now recovering with fellow cubs at a rescue facility. Myrtle Bear, as the cub has been called, was transferred into Wild Enclosure #3, with four other cubs at the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The facility said on social media that they placed the cub into the wild enclosure to make sure she is “in an area that will make her feel safe and the least ‘ornery’ or cranky.”

