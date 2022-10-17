Read full article on original website
'It’s the first legal one' | Company Distilling serves up spirits in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Moonshine and mountains have blended for centuries in East Tennessee. Company Distilling is continuing the tradition as Blount County’s first distillery in Townsend. The tasting room offers samples and distillery tours in a familiar landmark, while tourists and locals pass this brick-and-mortar shop daily.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Smoky Mountain Air Show donates $130,000 for two nonprofits from show proceeds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September, Knoxville hosted thousands of people and several crew members for two days for an event filled with aerodynamic feats and airplane acrobatics. It was the Smoky Mountain Air Show, and the organizers of the show said they are donating some of the proceeds to local nonprofits.
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe placed under hospice care
At 19 years old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S., according to a release from the zoo. Last year, he began exhibiting signs of pain with movement.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Old City's Pretentious Beer Co. nominated for best new brewery in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pretentious Beer Co., a brewery located in Old City, is getting national attention after East Tennesseans nominated the shop in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the best new brewery in the country. Pretentious is both a glass and beer brewing company. It first started...
Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Say hello to 'Ober Mountain': Ober Gatlinburg reveals rebranding after being bought
GATLINBURG, Tenn — Ober Gatlinburg is sporting a new name for the first time in decades after a group of Sevier County natives bought the popular attraction. If you head to Ober Gatlinburg's website now, you can see it has a new name and logo: Ober Mountain. Staff said...
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release. Zoo Knoxville...
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
WATE
Black bear cub ‘Myrtle’ joins wild enclosure as recovery continues
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear cub hit by a car and left for dead in the Smoky Mountains is now recovering with fellow cubs at a rescue facility. Myrtle Bear, as the cub has been called, was transferred into Wild Enclosure #3, with four other cubs at the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The facility said on social media that they placed the cub into the wild enclosure to make sure she is “in an area that will make her feel safe and the least ‘ornery’ or cranky.”
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
wvlt.tv
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.
