Townsend, TN

WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims

A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Black bear cub ‘Myrtle’ joins wild enclosure as recovery continues

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A black bear cub hit by a car and left for dead in the Smoky Mountains is now recovering with fellow cubs at a rescue facility. Myrtle Bear, as the cub has been called, was transferred into Wild Enclosure #3, with four other cubs at the Appalachian Bear Rescue. The facility said on social media that they placed the cub into the wild enclosure to make sure she is “in an area that will make her feel safe and the least ‘ornery’ or cranky.”
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.
FARRAGUT, TN

